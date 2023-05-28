Jake Crum suspended by NASCAR for remainder of the season

NASCAR has suspended Jake Crum for the rest of the season following his arraignment for an incident that occurred on May 20 during a Late Model Stock feature at Hickory Motor Speedway.

Crum and Huffman got into a violent argument in May on the spotter's stand. During the altercation with Huffman, Crum received a blow to the face.

Later on, Jake Crum was charged by the senior Huffman following his arrest in Alexander County, extradition to Catawba County, and subsequent release on bond.

Crum and its member tracks received a notice from NASCAR informing them of the ban and noted that he was spottering without either an annual or one-day competition license.

Hickory Motor Speedway has still not commented on the situation and has removed comments on Facebook asking about the event as well as blacklisted several individuals.

Regarding Crum's punishment, a letter was sent to the Mid-Atlantic NASCAR home tracks asking them to enforce it, although many of them frequently forget to check spotters for licenses. Given that he has only sometimes competed in the main Late Model Stock events in the area, it would restrict him from competing this season.

Last week also saw Jake Crum accuse Huffman in Catawba, among other things. Although it is known that two magistrate judges were required to approve the allegations, Huffman was charged with the same simple assault offense as Crum.

NASCAR launches an inquiry into the All-Star race radio hack involving Bubba Wallace

An anonymous person hacked Bubba Wallace's team's radio during the All-Star race last weekend and screamed an insulting comment, which NASCAR is looking into, a representative said on Wednesday.

According to claims, someone outside the 23XI Racing team obtained access to the radio. An inquiry into the incident was launched, NASCAR spokesman Mike Forde told The Associated Press.

"We certainly take that seriously, no doubt about that, but we can't have fans interfering with team radio and potential competition implications." Forde said to the media.

The security and racing electronics teams are investigating the breach, according to Forde, to see how it was carried out and how to prevent a situation similar from occurring in the future.

