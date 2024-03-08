Jamie Little fills in at NASCAR Xfinity for a colleague suffering from a tragic death in the family - “I’m just keeping his seat warm”

Fox reporter Jamie Little has taken her colleague, Adam Alexander's NASCAR Xfinity Series responsibilities as he had to opt out due to a tragic death in his family.

The upcoming race weekend at the Phoenix Raceway is stacked with three classes of high-speed action. The ARCA Menards Series practice will take off on Friday, March 8, at 3.30pm ET, followed by the qualifying run at 4.30pm ET. The 150-lap race (General Tire 150) will commence at 8pm ET.

The speed test at Phoenix for the Xfinity Series race will start half an hour after the practice session on Saturday, March 9, at 12.30pm ET. A couple of hours after the Cup Series qualifying round at 2.10pm ET, the 200-lap Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200, will flag off at 4.30pm ET.

Sunday, March 10, is reserved for only one race - the Shriners Children's 500, at 3.30pm ET.

Jamie Little's colleague Adam Alexander was scheduled to provide his insights at the Xfinity and ARCA booths. However, a tragic demise in the latter's family resulted in a modified race-reporting timetable.

The Fox reporter informed the NASCAR community about Alexander's situation and announced that she would fill in at the Xfinity and ARCA Menards Series for him. Jamie Little updated on X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Adam Alexander had a death in the family. I’m just keeping his seat warm and good thoughts for him and his family."

Jamie Little gets slammed by the community over subpar reporting of Raja Caruth's maiden NASCAR triumph

After securing the P1 spot with a slim margin of 0.851 seconds over the runner-up, Tyler Ankrum, Spire Motorsports driver Rajah Caruth sealed his first-ever NASCAR win at the Truck Series race hosted by the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 1.

With his Truck Series win, Caruth registered himself as the third African-American to clinch a NASCAR victory after Wendell Scott (1963 Grand National Series race at Speedway Park) and Bubba Wallace (2021 Talladega Cup Series race).

However, despite the enthralling run on the asphalt, many homebound spectators pointed out the lackluster reporting put forth by Jamie Little.

One among them was Alan Bailey, who happens to be an iRacing team owner and is the P1 holder at the 2024 virtual Daytona 500. He called out the Fox reporter's underwhelming broadcasting on X (formerly Twitter):

"Big historic moment, first win, sim racer turned real racer, and THIS is the call from FOX?! 🤦‍♂️Talk about phoning it in and doing the bare minimum, video tomorrow on this failure by FOX."

