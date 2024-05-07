Jaw-dropping luxuries owned by NASCAR icon Kevin Harvick

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick enjoys a luxurious lifestyle and has accumulated various assets over his two-decade-long career in the premier stock car racing series.

Harvick, who retired from the Cup Series in 2023, was one of the highest-paid drivers on the grid. As of 2024, his net worth is reported to be a whopping 110 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth).

Following his retirement, Kevin Harvick made headlines after purchasing the Lake Norman mansion, featured as the home of Ricky Bobby in the hit movie "Talladega Nights". Harvick and his wife Delana reportedly bought the house for $6.75 million.

Harvick's 12,042-square-foot lake-front mansion, located 23 miles off Charlotte, North Carolina, has three floors and an elevator. The previous owners recently renovated the property and the interior is now different from how it appeared in the 2006 movie. However, the iconic stone fireplace was retained.

The luxurious mansion also features six beds, nine bathrooms, a full bar, a dart board, and a projection screen. Facing the lake, the property also houses an infinity pool and a hot tub along with two docks and a boat lift.

Kevin Harvick is also an avid car collector and a Chevy guy. His collection includes a fully restored 1969 Chevrolet Camaro and a go-kart van from the 1980s. Another prized possession in his garage is a NASCAR Truck that he ran way back in 1995.

The 49-year-old Bakersfield, California native recently sold his 1955 Chevy. He still relies on his Chevy Tahoe for regular commutes.

Harvick is also one of the few NASCAR personalities who own a private jet. He owns a Learjet 31, a high-speed twin-engined business jet that can carry seven people and a crew of two. It has a cruising speed of 515 miles per hour and a range of 1,877 miles. It is registered under code N229KD and was bought in 2006 under Kevin Harvick INC.

Exploring Kevin Harvick's business investments

The former Stewart Haas Racing driver and his wife Delana own KHI, Kevin Harvick Incorporated, which previously fielded cars in the Xfinity, Truck, and ARCA Series.

After selling the racing team, KHI now operates a sports marketing and management firm with clients ranging from different sports including NASCAR, UFC, PGA, Motocross, and the music industry.

The organization manages NASCAR drivers including Josh Berry, Corey LaJoie, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ryan Preece, and Shane van Gisbergen among others. It also manages PGA golfers like Chesson Hadley, James Hahn, and Vaughn Taylor.

Harvick is also the co-owner of the CARS Tour Late Model series, a venture he co-owns with Dale Earnhardt Jr, Jeff Burton, and Trackhouse Racing team co-owner Justin Marks.