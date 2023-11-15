NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick retired from Cup Series racing earlier this month. The Phoenix finale was Harvick's last racing full-time in NASCAR's top tier. The former Stewart-Haas Racing driver has now reportedly splurged a whopping $6.75 million to buy the infamous Ricky Booby's mansion from the movie Talladega Nights.

Harvick and his wife, DeLana, purchased the mansion from previous owner Dan Moore for a discount price of roughly $3.3 million. It was initially listed for sale for a mouth-watering $9.9 million in March.

The 2014 NASCAR champion shot to fame as the driver who replaced Dale Earnhardt after his fatal crash in Daytona. The former Richard Childress Racing driver won 60 Cup Series races, and an Xfinity Series championship, among his many other accolades.

The mansion is located in the gated Connor Quay neighborhood. It includes more than 12,000 square feet of area, according to Charlotte Business Journal. The Closer will be spotted in the FOX Sports' NASCAR broadcasting booth next season covering the 2024 Cup Series.

Kevin Harvick will join Clint Bowyer and Mike Joy in the booth. He announced earlier this year:

"I have done a lot a lot of things in the booth and knew that was somewhere that I wanted to be because I like talking about the sport. I like to be able to tell stories and be a part of the broadcast and that's something that I have enjoyed." (Quotes via Fox Sports)

Harvick's move has been appreciated by fellow NASCAR drivers, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano.

Kevin Harvick doesn't have 'anything to complain about' after final NASCAR race

After crossing the checkered flag in his final race, Kevin Harvick revealed he was relieved of closing the curtains without having much to complain about. The NASCAR legend finished seventh in his ultimate race as a driver.

Kevin finished Stage 1 of one of his most successful tracks in P2 and even led the race for 23 laps. After the race, he stated:

"The emotions are kind of over at this particular point. This was a tough week with everything going on and lots to do. I think, for me, it’s been a great ride, so I don’t have anything to complain about." (Quotes via The Checkered Flag)

He added:

"I’m just happy that we got to this point and kind of closed the book on our own. This whole year has been incredible with the fans and the garage and everybody for all the support. We wanted to tell a story for thirty years and I think we did a pretty good job with that."

