JD Motorsports congratulates Morgen John Baird and partner Victoria on welcoming their baby boy Brody

JD Motorsports has cheered for driver Morgen John Baird and fiancée Victoria as the couple have welcomed a baby boy after emerging victorious over labor complications.

On March 27, this year, the 31-year-old announced his debut stint in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, for taming JD Motorsports #6 Chevrolet across the Toyota Care 250 at the Richmond Raceway, set to begin today, at 1.30 PM ET. Morgen John Baird’s long-time ARCA Menards Series sponsor, Long Drink, agreed to back his NASCAR stint as well.

However, yesterday, the to-be debutant at the 250-lap race called off his maiden run as his fiancée Victoria was in labor and some complications arose in the due process. Baird tweeted about his absence from the upcoming race, asking for the fans to pray for a positive outcome.

A few hours ago, the ARCA driver broke the news that he is officially a father to Brody John Baird, who entered the world on March 29, at 11.00 PM ET. The baby and mother are healthy as revealed by JD Motorsports through their congratulatory post on X (formerly Twitter):

“We are so happy to announce that @MorgenBaird and Victoria welcomed baby Brody into the world at 11pm on March 29th. Mom and baby are doing great. Thank you all for your kind words and prayers,” wrote the team.

JD Motorsports’ owner is “thrilled” to have Morgen John Baird on board

Motorsports is deeply rooted in the lifestyle of the Michigan native. Baird started his high-octane career with go-karts at a budding age of 12. From there, he progressed further and went on to claim victories on the tracks of Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio.

In 2016, the homeboy made his ARCA Menards Series debut at his hometown-based venue; the Michigan Speedway driving for Hixson Motorsports. He ran in a total of 13 races over eight years and secured three top-10 finishes. But the desire to taste the enthralling world of NASCAR brought Morgen John Baird to JD Motorsports’ paddock.

Seeing the abundance of experience that the 31-year-old is bringing to the table, the team owner, Johnny Davis expressed his excitement to work in the Xfinity Series with Baird. Davis welcomed the “talented” driver to the stable for his maiden run at the 0.75-mile oval, saying (via JD Motorsports' official release):

"We are thrilled to have Morgen join our team for this race. He's a talented driver with a genuine passion for racing, and we believe he has what it takes to succeed at this level. We're excited to see him in action at Richmond Raceway."

