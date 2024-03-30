Morgen John Baird postpones his NASCAR Xfinity debut due to personal reason 

ARCA Menards Series racer Morgen John Baird was set to venture into the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Richmond Raceway. However, due to a personal issue within the Baird family, the 31-year-old driver has announced the postponement of his schedule.

The Michigan-based driver started his motorsports career by setting foot in the ARCA Series and running a total of 13 races across eight years. A few days back, on Wednesday, March 27, Baird announced his partnership with JD Motorsports for the upcoming Toyota Care 250 race, scheduled for Saturday, March 30, at 1.30 PM ET.

Morgen John Baird was set to tame his #6 Chevrolet across the 250-lap race, but an unforeseen situation arose in the family because of which he has canceled his debut run, intimating about a future stint with the team. Baird is about to have a baby boy, but due to complications pertaining to his fiancee Victoria's labor, and the upcoming kid, Morgen has called off his debut run.

The revelation read (via Joseph Srigley on X):

"NEWS: @MorgenBaird will NOT make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut on Saturday, as he travels home to be with his fiancé as she is induced into labor. According to Baird, he will be working with @JDMotorsports01and his sponsors to announce another race at a later date. #NASCAR"

Morgen John Baird reflects on achieving his dream of running an Xfinity Series schedule

The 31-year-old has had his fair share of success from the 13 stints he did at ARCA. Baird registered three top-10 positions, with the career-best feat from the Michigan International Speedway last year, where he came home with a P6 finish.

Yet, Morgen John Baird dreamt of taming the stock cars in a NASCAR-warranted event, and after running for eight years in the ARCA Menards Series, the Michigan native landed the opportunity with JD Motorsports and his long-time sponsor Long Drink to back his Xfinity Series stint.

While savoring his "dream come true" moment, Baird opened up, saying (via JD Motorsports release):

"I've always dreamed of competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. To have this opportunity with JD Motorsports and to represent Long Drink is a dream come true. I'm grateful for the chance to showcase what I can do on such a prestigious stage."

Morgen Baird will observe his absence from the Xfinity Series run at the Richmond Raceway, with no confirmation on his future schedule.

