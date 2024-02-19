Jeb Burton shares what happened when he went to buy his father's Daytona 500-winning car 

Xfinity Series driver Jeb Burton, the son of former NASCAR driver Ward Burton, recently revealed what happened when he tried to buy his father's Daytona 500-winning car. Answering a fan's question about the car, Jeb wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"The car owner has it sitting in a warehouse I tried to buy it but he won’t communicate with us about it. #Bitter"

The Xfinity Series driver's tweet revealed his frustration that the owner, whom he had contacted previously about the car, had never responded. He shared that the car was stored in the warehouse at the time.

The car mentioned is the one in which Jeb Burton's father, John Edward "Ward" Burton, won the 2002 Daytona 500, the No. 22 car that he drove for Bill Davis Racing for many years.

But today, the family's interest in buying a piece of the racing legacy seems to be blocked by the car owner, who, according to Jeb Burton, doesn't want to communicate with them.

Jeb Burton is continuing the family racing tradition in NASCAR. The 31-year-old driver has been successful in the Truck Series, where he has won one race, achieved 21 top-ten finishes, and gotten seven poles. In the Xfinity Series, he managed to get two wins and 36 top-tens.

Right now, Burton drives full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Jordan Anderson Racing, a team he competes for in the series with the No. 27 Chevrolet Camaros.

Fans react to Jeb Burton's attempt to buy his father's car

After Jeb Burton shared how he was unsuccessful in buying his dad's Daytona 500-winning car, fans took to X to voice their opinions about the situation.

Some fans expressed dissatisfaction with the owner for his unwillingness to cooperate with Jeb's efforts. They think the owner is Bill Davis, who owned Bill Davis Racing when Ward Burton was driving for the team. A fan suggested that the owner should think about donating it to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. They wrote:

"If Davis does not want the Burton family to have it.....at least he should work out a deal to have it be donated to NASCAR HOF."

Other fans were disheartened about the future of a Daytona 500-winning car, which is said to be simply sitting in a warehouse.

"Such a shame. No reason it should be sitting in a warehouse, " one wrote.

Another fan wrote:

"It's a shame that a Daytona 500 winning car is gonna rot."

Here are a few more reactions from NASCAR fans:

