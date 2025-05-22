Jeff Gordon among the attendees as Rick Hendrick gets felicitated after William Byron’s consecutive Daytona 500 wins

Jeff Gordon graced the ceremony commemorating Hendrick Motorsports' unprecedented milestone on Thursday. He saw NASCAR chairman Jim France present HMS owner Rick Hendrick a special watch following William Byron's back-to-back Daytona 500 win.

Ad

The watch, which is a Rolex Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona, celebrates the Concord-based outfit's 10th win in the Great American Race, the most in the sport's history. At the back of the watch, the words “First 10x DAYTONA 500 champion” are inscribed, along with the team owner's name.

Gordon, Hendrick Motorsports' vice chairman, was in attendance alongside president and general manager Jeff Andrews, vice president of competition Chad Knaus, Byron's crew chief, Rudy Fugle, and Kyle Larson's crew chief, Cliff Daniels.

Ad

Trending

Speaking about the special delivery, Rick Hendrick said (via a press release):

“This is such a meaningful gift, and I’m truly grateful to Jim (France), everyone at NASCAR, and the team at Daytona International Speedway.”

“The Daytona 500 has given us some incredible moments, and this watch will always remind me of the people who made them possible. It’s not just about the wins; it’s about the drivers, crew chiefs, team members, and their families who’ve put their hearts into this organization. I’ll think of them every time I look at it.”

Ad

Hendrick, who joined the NASCAR Cup Series (formerly Winston Cup Series) four decades ago, concluded:

“I never thought I would win one Daytona 500. I couldn’t have imagined 10 in my wildest dreams. It’s hard to believe.”

Ad

HMS bested Petty Enterprises in the most Daytona 500 wins record earlier this year after William Byron took the checkered flag at the 2.5-mile track. It marked his second consecutive Daytona 500 win, making him the youngest to secure two victories in the series' prestigious season opener.

Jeff Gordon, meanwhile, contributed three of the 10 record-setting wins (1997, 1999, and 2005). The former #24 Chevy driver also received a ring from track president Frank Kelleher for the victory from last year.

Ad

“I really didn't think we had a shot at it”: Jeff Gordon on William Byron's Daytona 500 triumph

Following William Byron's back-to-back Daytona 500 win, Jeff Gordon shared his thoughts on the race. The Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman admitted feeling surprised, considering the team didn't expect to fight for the win.

During the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway, Denny Hamlin got wrecked from the lead on the final lap, causing a multi-car crash on the backstretch. Bryon kept the #24 Chevrolet on the top lane to avoid the wreck before crossing the finish line first. No caution was thrown.

Ad

In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Jeff Gordon said:

“Victory never gets old, especially at Daytona, and I think this one is just such a surprise or a shock. Daytona is always unpredictable, right? And you never know, but I really didn't think we had a shot at it yet.” [at the start of the video]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Byron finished ahead of Tyler Reddick and former HMS driver, Jimmie Johnson, who won two Daytona 500 races for the Chevrolet-affiliated team (2006 and 2013). Chase Briscoe and John Hunter Nemechek completed the top five finishers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.