Jeff Gordon is ‘deeply saddened’ by the passing of NASCAR’s key figure for decades

NASCAR icon Jeff Gordon recently shared an emotional tribute following the passing of renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Jerry Petty. Widely respected within the NASCAR community, Dr. Petty dedicated nearly 50 years to treating and supporting stock car drivers, playing a pivotal role in the safety and well-being of many athletes throughout their careers.

Multi-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon amassed an impressive 93 Cup Series wins over a legendary 25-year career, all behind the wheel of the iconic #24 for Hendrick Motorsports. His breakout moment came with a win at the 1994 Coca-Cola 600, marking the start of a dominant era. A four-time Cup Series champion, Gordon’s 1998 campaign was particularly historic, with a modern-era record of 13 victories in a single season.

Upon hearing of Dr. Petty's passing, Gordon shared how the 90-year-old North Carolina neurosurgeon 'truly cared' for him through his 'toughest moments.' (via X)

"I’m deeply saddened by the loss of Dr. Jerry Petty. He was the person I trusted most for anything related to the head, neck or spine. He helped me through some of the toughest moments, including times when I was dealing with severe back pain. But what stood out even more than his medical expertise was his kindness. After every hard crash, he would check in — not just as a doctor, but as someone who truly cared,"

Furthermore, the Hall of Famer reflected on how their professional relationship eventually evolved into a deep personal bond. Over the years, Dr. Jerry Petty became more than just a trusted physician—he became a 'dear friend'

"Through his compassion and support, he became a dear friend. I’ll always be grateful for his guidance, and I’ll never forget the impact he had on me and so many others in our sport." he added

Along with Gordon, several other NASCAR icons have paid their tributes upon hearing of Dr. Petty's passing, including two-time Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Jeff Gordon stepped away from full-time Cup racing in 2015, closing the chapter on one of the most celebrated careers in NASCAR history. While he hasn’t made a return behind the wheel, the four-time Cup Series champion continues to play a key role in the sport as Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports—the team where he built his legendary legacy.

Jeff Gordon “devastated” after loss of close HMS ally and friend Jon Edwards

Hendrick Motorsports legend Jeff Gordon shared yet another heartfelt message earlier this month after he learned about the passing of HMS' long time Public Relations representative Jon Edwards. Edwards had been with the team for years, having recently worked with the likes of Kyle Larson, among other drivers.

Gordon shared his eulogy for his deceased friend for the 'hardworking and selfless' Jon Edwards, who helped in many drivers throughout his NASCAR journey.

"I’m devastated by the loss of my dear friend, Jon. For almost three decades, we were side by side through every high and low, every celebration, and every challenge. He was one of the most loyal, hardworking and selfless people I’ve ever known, and I will be forever grateful for his immeasurable impact on my life and my career," Jeff Gordon wrote on X

Furthermore, former Cup Series champion Kyle Larson also shared a tribute for the late HMS employee, among many other heartfelt notes being shared by several NASCAR icons.

