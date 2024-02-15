Jeff Gordon reveals shocking details about Hendrick Motorsports’ NASCAR operations

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver and Vice President at one of the most coveted teams in the sport today, Jeff Gordon has been a part of Hendrick Motorsports throughout his career. The #24 Chevrolet driver with Rick Hendrick's racing outfit serves as one of the key figures in the team today, with a different outlook to racing than just being behind the wheel of a racecar.

The 4-time NASCAR champion recently shared his viewpoint of Hendrick Motorsports as an organization in the sport, having achieved the many accolades that it has. Appearing on a recent episode of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s popular podcast Dale Jr. Download, the 52-year-old spoke about how racing in the highest echelon of the sport has not always been a profitable exercise.

He said:

"I don't think Hendrick Motorsports has made a profit in ten years and then you say 'Why do you do it?' Well, it's because Rick Hendrick loves the sport. He loves cars and it's been good branding."

He added:

"But if we didn't have all the B2B, and we're one of the few teams out there very fortunate to be able to have the B2B to tie Hendrick Automotive Group and Hendrick Motorsports together, I don't know where that would put us if we didn't have that."

Expand Tweet

Jeff Gordon summarized the economics of running a NASCAR Cup Series team in the modern day and age with the amount of investment required to succeed. He compared that to the returns and means of keeping the organization afloat from a business perspective.

Jeff Gordon elaborates on the impact of Netflix's docuseries on NASCAR

Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon also talked about the impact Netflix's NASCAR: Full Speed docuseries has had on the sport, and what he expects from the phenomenon as a whole.

Comparing stock car racing to F1 and how the open-wheeled series has managed to grow in America substantially over the past few years, the 52-year-old told The Dale Jr. Download:

"If you look at the way they've been structured and their popularity and how they've turned the corner and ramped it back up, they're truly sharing in the revenues, ideas, and philosophies. The Netflix thing was a big deal that changed the game for them. We gotta do more things like that."

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the 2024 Cup Series season kicks off this weekend with the famed Daytona 500 set to go live on Sunday, February 18 at 2:30 pm ET.