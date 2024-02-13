NASCAR 2024: Full entry list for Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 13, 2024 04:44 IST
The official kick-off of the 76th season of NASCAR Cup Series is scheduled to get underway this week with the iconic Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. The Daytona 500 will be the first race of the 2024 Cup season and will be held on Sunday, February 18th, 2024.

The event will begin at 2:30 pm ET and FOX Sports will broadcast the entire racing activities of the Daytona 500 in the United States beginning Wednesday.

The 66th annual Daytona 500 will be contested over 200 laps on the 2.5-mile-long tri-oval superspeedway. The track features 31 degrees of banking at all four turns, with 18 degrees on the front stretch, the location of the finish line, and 2 degrees on the back stretch.

"The Great American Race" is made up of 42 entries for 40 spots. Out of 42 cars 36 entries belong to teams with charters which have been confirmed for the main event. The other six entries are for those without a charter (open cars).

The six non-chartered entries include Kaz Grala (Front Row Motorsports’ #36), David Ragan (RFK Racing’s #60), Anthony Alfredo (Beard Motorsports’ #62), BJ McLeod (Live Fast Motorsports’ #78), and Jimmie Johnson (Legacy Motor Club’s #84). The NY Racing Team is on the list but a driver for the #44 entry is yet to be announced.

These six drivers will be vying for those final four open spots through the single-car qualifying session and the Bluegreen Vacations Duels.

JTG Daugherty driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the Daytona 500 in 2023 and will be looking to win back-to-back titles.

2024 Daytona 500 full entry list

Here is the official entry list for the 42 drivers that will take part at Daytona are:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Riley Herbst
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #36 - Kaz Grala
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  27. #41 - Ryan Preece
  28. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #44 - TBA
  31. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  32. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  33. #48 - Alex Bowman
  34. #51 - Justin Haley
  35. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  36. #60 - David Ragan
  37. #62 - Anthony Alfredo
  38. #71 - Zane Smith
  39. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  40. #78 - BJ McLeod
  41. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  42. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch every event of the thrilling Daytona 500 live on FS1 from Feb. 14 to 18.

