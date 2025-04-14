Jeff Gordon’s former crew chief lauds HMS’ tribute to Jon Edwards

Jeff Gordon's former NASCAR crew chief, Ray Evernham, shared a tribute for the late Jon Edwards after a strong outing at Bristol Motor Speedway. The tribute commemorates the two race wins at the 'World's Fastest Half-Mile' courtesy of Kyle Larson.

The first win came in the SciAps 300 (Xfinity), where Kyle Larson drove the #17 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports. He returned to the victory lane the following day in the Food City 500 (Cup) wheeling the #5 Chevy.

Larson, who worked with Jon Edwards starting in 2021, dedicated the recent Bristol wins to the late director of racing communications. Edwards also had a long working relationship with Jeff Gordon, which began three decades ago.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Ray Evernham appreciated a Bristol tribute for Edwards and wrote:

"Really nice tribute to Jon Edwards today @TeamHendrick."

The tribute reads, "Bristol, baby! 17 & 5 wins! This one's for Jon." It references Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s 'It's Bristol, baby' catchphrase, the race-winning #17 and #5 cars, and Jon Edwards, who passed away on Thursday at 52.

Jon Edwards and Ray Evernham were two of the first Hendrick Motorsports members who worked closely with Jeff Gordon. They witnessed the former #24 driver win three of his four championships before Evernham left in 1999 to form a race team.

Ray Evernham (left) and Jeff Gordon (right) during the 1994 Pepsi 400 - Source: Getty

After retiring from full-time competition in 2015, Gordon became vice chairman at HMS seven years later. He is currently managing the Chevrolet-affiliated team, including the driver lineup consisting of Kyle Larson, William Byron, Chase Elliott, and Alex Bowman.

Jeff Gordon pens heartfelt message for the late Jon Edwards on social media

Jeff Gordon grieved the loss of his former PR representative and "dear friend," Jon Edwards. He underscored Edwards' impact on his life on and off the track, saying they stuck with each other through good times and bad times.

The former #24 Hendrick Motorsports driver took to X to pen a long post for Jon Edwards.

"I'm devastated by the loss of my dear friend, Jon. For almost three decades, we were side by side through every high and low, every celebration, and every challenge. He was one of the most loyal, hardworking, and selfless people I’ve ever known, and I will be forever grateful for his immeasurable impact on my life and my career," Gordon wrote.

"My heart is with Jon’s family and everyone who loved him. He was truly one of a kind," he added.

Jon Edwards passed after the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. Coincidentally, Edwards started working with Gordon at the South Carolina-based track 31 years ago, according to his X post last month.

Throughout Edwards' career, the former HMS director of racing communications earned several accolades, including the Jim Chapman Award in 2014, which recognized his "excellence in motorsports public relations." He also won the NASCAR Public Relations Representative of the Year and the National Press Association Ken Patterson Helping Others awards.

