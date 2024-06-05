Jeff Gordon stumbles in Chase Elliott's guess during hilarious HMS tweet challenge

NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon recently joined other Hendrick Motorsports drivers in a guess-the-tweet challenge. Gordon gave a hilarious response as he made attempts to try and identify Chase Elliott's tweet.

Jeff Gordon, four-time Cup Series champion and vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, along with Alex Bowman, William Byron, and Chase Elliott were featured in a video posted by Hendricks Motorsports on Instagram.

In the challenge, the members of HMS were asked to identify the driver behind the tweet posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The tweet that Jeff Gordon had to guess was:

"Depends. For school, I like to sleep but to go race I'll get up no problem."

The 52-year-old took multiple shots at guessing the user behind the tweet, but was ultimately unable to do so. He said:

"Well, I mean, William Byron's the one that's been in school recently. I would think it's got to be him, right? By the way, why are you posting this? I don't care who it is. Kyle Larson?"

The tweet was dated November 10, 2011. Looking at the date of the tweet, Gordon rightly presumed it to be one of the oldest drivers from the current HMS team. As it turned out, it was the 2020 Cup Series champion, Elliott who wrote the tweet.

Technically, Chase Elliott is the oldest on the team, not in terms of age, but in terms of driving for Hendrick Motorsports. The now #9 Elliott made his full-time Cup Series debut for HMS in 2016 and replaced Jeff Gordon in the #24 Chevrolet.

"Yeah, I was going to say it must be our oldest driver. I should have. Sorry, Chase, you are our oldest driver," Gordon said.

Here's a look at the challenge posted on Hendrick Motorsports' Instagram account:

"A shot to win" - Chase Elliott on the upcoming Sonoma weekend

After breaking a 42-winless race streak at Texas Motor Speedway, the 28-year-old Elliott plans to end another winless streak on the Next-Gen road course at Raceway.

During an interview with Phil Allaway of Frontstretch, the 'Most Popular Driver' Elliott shared his thoughts about getting a win in the Nest-Gen car on the newly repaved surface at Sonoma road course.

"Yeah man, I would like to think we could go out there (Sonoma Raceway) and have a shot to win. Basically, a new track for all of us, except for whoever the three drivers were that got the test." Elliott said [at 0:11].

Ross Chastain, Josh Berry, and Martin Truex Jr. each represented different manufacturers to test the Goodyear tires earlier this season.

Currently, the #9 Chevy driver Chase Elliott is P3 in the overall Cup Series standings. He has one win, five top-fives, and seven top-tens so far in the 2024 season.