Jeffrey Earnhardt bags primary sponsor for bulk of 2021 Xfinity season

Only in December did Jeffrey Earnhardt announce his return to JD Motorsports with Gary Keller to run in the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time. And now, just days before the start of the 2021 season, the racing team has landed its primary sponsor.

ForeverLawn, a synthetic turf producer, will serve as the primary sponsor of Earnhardt's No. 0 Chevrolet Camaro for a large part of the season compared to only a three-race deal in 2020.

An excited Jeffrey Earnhardt retweeted the news from the JD Motorsports w/ Gary Keller Twitter handle.

Y’all go show @ForeverLawn some love and appreciation for their amazing partnership with us @JDMotorsports01 . They are great people with some awesome dealers!!! If you need turf for anything you know who to call!! 😏 #bestinthebusiness #turf https://t.co/HNhSSkJ8NI — Jeffrey Earnhardt (@JEarnhardt1) February 4, 2021

Jeffrey Earnhardt and ForeverLawn's first race will be at the Daytona International Speedway's superspeedway and road-course races in February.

Speaking about the association with ForeverLawn, Earnhardt said:

"I am very proud to represent all of the great people at ForeverLawn this season. Their core leadership team shares the same values as my crew and I and we were able to share a special bond over the three races we had together."

Jeffrey Earnhardt's three races with ForeverLawn last year included stops at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, and Martinsville Speedway.

"With the start of the season just around the corner, I couldn't be more excited to get down to Daytona and lay the foundation for what I think will be my best season yet. We are here to make a statement this year, and I think we can kick some serious grass," Earnhardt further added.

JDM has four full-time entries this season in the Xfinity Series along with Earnhardt. Those include Landon Cassill driving the No. 4, Rookie of The Year contender Ryan Vargas in No. 6, and Colby Howard behind the wheel of No. 15.

Jeffrey Earnhardt going into the 2021 Xfinity Series as an underdog

Jeffrey Earnhardt is the grandson of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt and his 2020 season was hardly befitting his famous last name.

His best finishes of eleventh and twelfth, at the Charlotte Roval and Texas Motor Speedway respectively, are something he will be keen to improve upon.

Jeffrey Earnhardt, can certainly draw some confidence over his Charlotte showing in particular, considering the wet conditions he had to battle there.

Jeffrey Earnhardt fought through torrential rain to finish 11th at the Charlotte Roval in 2020.

An enthusiastic Jeff Earnhardt, speaking about his mindset for 2021, said:

"We are all aware we are underdogs. We’re prepared for the hard work it will take to make the playoffs and with additional sponsorship I think we’ll turn some heads. I’m really excited to return to the No. 0 and look forward to working with Johnny to give the fans a ‘blue collar’ team to cheer for.”

With a team he has raced for before and a sponsor onboard for the long haul, Jeffrey Earnhardt just might have what it takes to turn a few heads in 2021.

