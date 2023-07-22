Jeffrey Earnhardt on racing in NASCAR Xfinity Series next season: “That’s definitely one of the things on the table”

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s nephew and another member of the vast Earnhardt racing family, Jeffrey Earnhardt is one who seems to be attracting all the attention these days. With the silly season in full swing, the full-time Xfinity Series driver has been directly linked with a drive at JR Motorsports in the nationwide series.

After Josh Berry's departure from the team owned by his uncle, the #8 Chevrolet Camaro might be seeing another Earnhardt behind the wheel. Dale Earnahrdt Jr. also directly linked Jeffrey Earnhardt to the seat in his team a few weeks ago on his popular podcast, Dale Jr. Download's live episode.

Jeffrey Earnhardt driving for Dale Jr would be 99.9% commercialization, merch, and pure unadulterated sponsorship mugging…but fuck it let's go for it.Jeffrey to the 8. #NASCAR

Reacting to what is a huge jump in terms of his Xfinity Series career, the Alpha Prime Racing driver elaborated on what needs to be done behind the scenes to make his seat at JR Motorsports a reality. He told frontstretch.com writer Dalton Hopkins in an interview:

"Like anything, it's about money. You gotta have the funding, I've been blessed with the partners I have but it's a big expense and trying to find all the money to put all that together is the biggest factor to it. We'll see where it ends up It'll be interesting to see where everything ends up but it's definitely one of the things on the table for sure."

As with any racing alliance in the sport, Jeffrey Earnhardt touched upon how the monetary side of things between him and the team needs to be worked out for him to drive the #8 Chevy. With the silly season in full swing, it should be an interesting upcoming few weeks for official driver announcements.

Jeffrey Earnhardt is keen on driving a 'competitive car' with JR Motorsports

Full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver and Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s nephew Jeffrey Earnhardt has been publically linked to a seat on his uncle's team in the sport. Owner of the JR Motorsports team in the second-tier nationwide series, Dale Earnhardt Jr. spoke about the 34-year-old driver from his extended family as one of the contenders to drive the #8 Chevrolet Camaro in 2024.

Jeffrey Earnhardt @JEarnhardt1 Starting P17 tonight here @atlmotorspdwy for our @advancedmhs hotrod. Be sure to tune in to @usanetwork at 8pm est. Hoping for a good night and a great finish. Thanks to all the partners that make this happen @foreverlawninc , @linde_mh , @gaspos.co pic.twitter.com/wU0hwmdLRQ

With negotiations ongoing behind the scenes to get Jeffrey in the seat and with the proper monetary backing, the Mooresville, Carolina native spoke his mind about driving the #8 car. He told Dalton Hopkins from frontstretch.com:

"It'd be a pretty cool opportunity to get to go drive for him (Earnhardt Jr.) and to be in a competitive car like that every weekend would be pretty fun."

It remains to be seen what comes of the discussions. Our hunch? Where there's smoke, there's also fire.