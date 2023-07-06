"Jeffrey's one of the drivers we're talking to"- Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s nephew could drive in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series

JR Motorsports owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. is considering his nephew, Jeffrey Earnhardt, as one of the candidates to fill Josh Berry's shoes for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series. Berry is set to join the NASCAR Cup Series next season as Kevin Harvick's replacement.

JR Motorsports have offered a stepping stone to several drivers looking to rise through the ranks in NASCAR. Berry and Cup Series rookie Noah Gragson have recently progressed from JR Motorsports to the Cup Series.

With Josh Berry heading to the highest echelon of the sport next season, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is on the lookout for a driver to tame the #8 Chevrolet Camaro fielded by his team. In a recent episode of his podcast Dale Jr. Download, the 48-year-old talked about Berry's successor. He said:

"You know, Josh (Berry) got a call, I tried to encourage it as much as I could and I'm pretty excited about it to be honest with you. As far as who fills the seat next year in the #8 car at JR Motorsports, there's a long list of drivers. Jeffrey (Earnhardt) is one of the drivers we're talking to."

Jeffrey Earnhardt is Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s nephew, and another racing fan and driver from the Earnhardt family.

Currently competing full-time in the Xfinity Series for Alpha Prime Racing, he is one of the condidates to fill Josh Berry's shoes at JR Motorsports. The fourth generation race car driver is the middle child of Dale Earnhardt's eldest son Kerry Earnhardt.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s thoughts on the Chicago City Street Race

Last weekend marked NASCAR's first ever foray into street racing with the Cup Series' Grant Park 220 and Xfinity Series' The Loop 121 at the Chicago Street Course.

Veteran drivers and analysts such as Dale Earnhardt Jr., along with NASCAR fans, were impressed with what the sport could produce despite challenging weather throughout the weekend.

Earnhardt Jr. elaborated about the weekend on his podcast recently and said:

"I think our sport is at it's best when the drivers in the cars are challenged to the max. Putting them out there on wet tires for the first time, watching them deal with any kind of a new challenge that they never faced before."

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to a more traditional oval track this weekend for the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

