NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The Quaker State 400 marks the 19th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at 7 pm ET on Sunday, July 9, at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

A total of 37 drivers will be competing over 260 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 54th annual Quaker State 400 hosted by the Atlanta Motor Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The 1.54-mile-long quad-oval speedway consists of 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees on the straightaway. The venue began hosting NASCAR races in 1960 and currently hosts Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races.

Heading to Atlanta Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch stands at the top of the odds table at +1000 to win Sunday’s Quaker State 400, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chase Elliott and Kurt Busch have won the Quaker State 400 in the last two seasons in Atlanta. Elliott is the defending winner of the event and holds the second-highest odds at +1100 to win the race on Sunday.

They are followed by Ryan Blaney at +1200, Joey Logano at +1200, William Byron at +1400, Denny Hamlin at +1400, Brad Keselowski at +1400, Kyle Larson at +1400, Ross Chastain at +1600, and Christopher Bell at +1600, in the top-five highest odds.

Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is coming off with the ninth-highest odds at +2800 to win on Sunday.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Quaker State 400

Here are the odds for all 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Kyle Busch, +1000 Chase Elliott, +1100 Ryan Blaney, +1200 Joey Logano, +1200 William Byron, +1400 Denny Hamlin, +1400 Brad Keselowski, +1400 Kyle Larson, +1400 Ross Chastain, +1600 Christopher Bell, +1600 Chris Buescher, +2000 Martin Truex Jr., +2200 Bubba Wallace, +2200 Austin Cindric, +2200 Tyler Reddick, +2500 Ty Gibbs, +2800 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +2800 Kevin Harvick, +2800 Erik Jones, +3000 Aric Almirola, +3000 Alex Bowman, +3000 Daniel Suarez, +3500 Corey Lajoie, +3500 Michael McDowell, +4000 Austin Dillon, +4000 A.J. Allmendinger, +4000 Justin Haley, +4500 Chase Briscoe, +4500 Ryan Preece, +5500 Austin Hill, +5500 Todd Gilliland, +6000 Noah Gragson, +6000 Cole Custer, +6000 Harrison Burton, +8000 Ty Dillon, +30000 JJ Yeley, +50000 B.J. McLeod, +50000

The live telecast of Sunday’s Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway can be viewed on USA Network and PRN.

