NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 06, 2023 19:52 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400

The Quaker State 400 marks the 19th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at 7 pm ET on Sunday, July 9, at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

A total of 37 drivers will be competing over 260 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 54th annual Quaker State 400 hosted by the Atlanta Motor Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

Only 3️⃣ days until the the #QS400! We can't believe it's already here 🥹 If you don't already have your tickets, get them now!🎟: bit.ly/AtlantaNightRa… #QS400 | #ATLNightRace https://t.co/U5IZt1mJIW

The 1.54-mile-long quad-oval speedway consists of 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees on the straightaway. The venue began hosting NASCAR races in 1960 and currently hosts Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races.

Heading to Atlanta Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch stands at the top of the odds table at +1000 to win Sunday’s Quaker State 400, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

A year ago, @chaseelliott didn't know he would be winning his first NASCAR Cup Series race at his home track in just a matter of days. Can he do it again but this year, under the lights?🎟: bit.ly/AtlantaNightRa… #ATLNightRace | #QS400 https://t.co/C76TSmjhuU

Chase Elliott and Kurt Busch have won the Quaker State 400 in the last two seasons in Atlanta. Elliott is the defending winner of the event and holds the second-highest odds at +1100 to win the race on Sunday.

They are followed by Ryan Blaney at +1200, Joey Logano at +1200, William Byron at +1400, Denny Hamlin at +1400, Brad Keselowski at +1400, Kyle Larson at +1400, Ross Chastain at +1600, and Christopher Bell at +1600, in the top-five highest odds.

Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is coming off with the ninth-highest odds at +2800 to win on Sunday.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Quaker State 400

Here are the odds for all 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. Kyle Busch, +1000
  2. Chase Elliott, +1100
  3. Ryan Blaney, +1200
  4. Joey Logano, +1200
  5. William Byron, +1400
  6. Denny Hamlin, +1400
  7. Brad Keselowski, +1400
  8. Kyle Larson, +1400
  9. Ross Chastain, +1600
  10. Christopher Bell, +1600
  11. Chris Buescher, +2000
  12. Martin Truex Jr., +2200
  13. Bubba Wallace, +2200
  14. Austin Cindric, +2200
  15. Tyler Reddick, +2500
  16. Ty Gibbs, +2800
  17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +2800
  18. Kevin Harvick, +2800
  19. Erik Jones, +3000
  20. Aric Almirola, +3000
  21. Alex Bowman, +3000
  22. Daniel Suarez, +3500
  23. Corey Lajoie, +3500
  24. Michael McDowell, +4000
  25. Austin Dillon, +4000
  26. A.J. Allmendinger, +4000
  27. Justin Haley, +4500
  28. Chase Briscoe, +4500
  29. Ryan Preece, +5500
  30. Austin Hill, +5500
  31. Todd Gilliland, +6000
  32. Noah Gragson, +6000
  33. Cole Custer, +6000
  34. Harrison Burton, +8000
  35. Ty Dillon, +30000
  36. JJ Yeley, +50000
  37. B.J. McLeod, +50000

The live telecast of Sunday’s Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway can be viewed on USA Network and PRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...