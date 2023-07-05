NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Hampton, Georgia, this weekend after the action-packed inaugural Grant Park 220.

The Quaker State 400 is the 19th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (July 9) at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race is scheduled to kick off at 7 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network, PRN, and Peacock.

The event will be contested over 260 laps at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. It marks the 54th annual Quaker State 400 hosted by the 1.54-mile-long asphalt quad oval speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The 1.54-mile-long track consists of 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees on the straightaway. NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share an entry list of drivers taking part in the 54th Quaker State 400.

A total of 37 Cup cars will take on the green flag this week in Georgia. Four drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, #51 Rick Ware Racing’s Cole Custer, #62 Beard Motorsports’ Austin Hill, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won last year’s Quaker State 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, 22 minutes, and 18 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 Quaker State 400 full entry list

Here is a list of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series entries for the event at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - JJ Yeley #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cole Custer #54 - Ty Gibbs #62 - Austin Hill #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - BJ McLeod #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR action-packed racing weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 9 at 7 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes