NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 05, 2023 18:02 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Hampton, Georgia, this weekend after the action-packed inaugural Grant Park 220.

The Quaker State 400 is the 19th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (July 9) at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race is scheduled to kick off at 7 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network, PRN, and Peacock.

Denny Hamlin - Coca-Cola (Toyota)2022 Quaker State 400 (Atlanta Motor Speedway) #NASCAR https://t.co/Lb2h1m8dVB

The event will be contested over 260 laps at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. It marks the 54th annual Quaker State 400 hosted by the 1.54-mile-long asphalt quad oval speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The 1.54-mile-long track consists of 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees on the straightaway. NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share an entry list of drivers taking part in the 54th Quaker State 400.

37 Cup cars for Atlanta. 15-Yeley 51-Custer 62-AHill 78-McLeod https://t.co/B3jQcqThrN

A total of 37 Cup cars will take on the green flag this week in Georgia. Four drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, #51 Rick Ware Racing’s Cole Custer, #62 Beard Motorsports’ Austin Hill, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won last year’s Quaker State 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, 22 minutes, and 18 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 Quaker State 400 full entry list

Here is a list of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series entries for the event at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - JJ Yeley
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cole Custer
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #62 - Austin Hill
  35. #77 - Ty Dillon
  36. #78 - BJ McLeod
  37. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR action-packed racing weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 9 at 7 pm ET.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...