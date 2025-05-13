Jenna Petty gives a sneak peek to her 'perfect lil getaway' with beau Harrison Burton

Jenna Petty served vacation goals with her fiancé, Harrison Burton, as she shared pictures from her 'perfect lil getaway' at Oak Island, North Carolina. The Xfinity Series driver's retreat comes amid the division's brief hiatus until the next race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Burton and Petty began dating in 2017 when they attended high school together. After eight years together, Burton popped the question in a romantic proposal at Central Park, New York. The couple has planned for their wedding in October 2025 at Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina.

On Monday, May 12, Petty shared a series of images on her Instagram handle, beginning with a cozy couple selfie along the coast of Oak Island. The following slides captured more moments from their trip, including a mirror selfie where she wore a bikini for the sun-soaked escape.

"Perfect lil getaway🐚🌺"

Jenna Petty recently shared her pride in Harrison Burton's podium at Rockingham Speedway. The event saw the Series' return to 'The Rock' after 21 years. Richard Childress Racing's Jesse Love originally took the top step, but he was later disqualified after a post-race inspection. This resulted in JR Motorsports' Sammy Smith taking the lead, while Parker Retzlaff and Burton followed suit to round out the podium places.

During a post-race interview, Burton shared his thoughts on the race and said,

Yeah, it's fun. Uh, you know, Rockingham had a great crowd. What a fun atmosphere, and, uh, it just felt like it was the '90s again, so it's really cool, and, uh, we got to, uh, enjoy that and just really work hard throughout our day." [03:00]

"And, uh, gosh, we had an up-and-down day. We qualified horrible and finished really well. Well, it just shows the fight in this team, and we're not going to quit on each other, and, uh, that's that's really all you can ask for, right? Is a team that's together and and working in the same direction," he added.

The result marked Burton's first top-five result of the season, placing him tenth in the driver standings with 307 points.

Harrison Burton's fiancée drops 'rare cowgirl' fit at Texas

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Harrison Burton's fiancée, Jenna Petty, shared a photo dump from her recent trip to support her beau at Texas Motor Speedway. The Instagram post captured her visit to the Fort Worth stockyards, where she picked up a custom-made cowboy hat featuring Burton's initials.

She also included a mirror selfie showcasing her outfit for the day, a black and white gingham top paired with wide-open black jeans. In keeping with the theme of the visit, she captioned the post:

"Quick little texas haul ft. a rare cowgirl jenna 📸🌵🤠"

Harrison Burton posted his third straight top-ten result at Texas Motor Speedway. The race also marked his second start of the season in the top five.

