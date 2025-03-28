Jenna Petty shares her joy and anticipation ahead of her October wedding to Harrison Burton 

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Harrison Burton's fiancée, Jenna Petty, shared a series of images on her Instagram story. Petty went to her dream venue to celebrate her birthday and first engagement anniversary with her husband and friends.

Burton and his soon-to-be wife, Jenna, are childhood sweethearts and have been in a relationship since 2017. After dating for nearly a decade, the couple got engaged in March 2024 in Central Park, New York. According to Petty and Burton's website, they plan to get married in October 2025.

In her latest story, Harrison Burton's fiancée excitedly shared her engagement ceremony image with a heartwarming caption:

"So excited & blessed to marry my best friend at our dream venue—a place we can visit for years to come. October can't come fast enough."

Here's a snapshot of the story:

Jenna Petty shared her engagement picture with a heartwarming caption (Source: @jennapetty_ via Instagram)

Petty also gave a tour of her stay. She began by sharing the vintage-looking hotel sign and mentioned the place as "the most beautiful place on earth." The couple also took their dog, Remi, with them to celebrate the occasion. Petty uploaded a picture of a handwritten note by the property manager wishing her a happy birthday.

Continuing further, Jenna Petty shared images of the wedding chapel from both inside and outside. She then shared a collage of her meals during her stay. In a follow-up story, the couple went wedding band shopping. Harrison Burton's soon-to-be wife concluded her birthday stories by sharing her celebration with her friends and McCall Smith.

Harrison Burton's fiancée Jenna Petty gets candid about her wedding guest list featuring NASCAR drivers

Earlier this month, AM Racing driver Harrison Burton's fiancée Jenna Petty shared the official countdown for her wedding. She shared a collage of her engagement pictures and wrote:

"200 days til' i steal your last name ⏳♾️💍"

Burton and Petty have been planning their wedding for the past year, and in January 2025, she held a Q&A session and answered some of the questions related to her wedding.

Reflecting on the same, a fan asked Petty about her guests at the wedding and said:

"Is every NASCAR driver gonna be there?"

The soon-to-be Mrs. Burton gave a subtle reply, clearing out all the confusion:

"To answer, a few. Our wedding will be small but there will be a good bit!"

During the same Q&A session, one more fan asked Jenna Petty who would be Harrison Burton's best man for the wedding. To which Petty gave a straightforward reply:

"the one & only @toddgilliland_"

The AM Racing driver and Front Row Motorsports driver share a deep friendship off the racetrack. They often spend time together enjoying golf while not facing each other. However, the duo will not compete against each other because Burton moved to the Xfinity Series and drives the #15 Ford for AM Racing. Meanwhile, Todd Gilliland competes in the Cup Series for Front Row Motorsports.

