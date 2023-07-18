Jenson Button gives “mighty” NASCAR Garage 56 the perfect sendoff at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Receiving massive support from the motorsport community in Europe and the world, NASCAR's Garage 56 program brought the quintessentially American sport to the world stage. Competing in arguably the most iconic and well-known endurance race in the world, a NASCAR Cup Series car certainly roared its way into people's minds.

The Garage 56 was a joint project between Hendrick Motorsports, Goodyear, and NASCAR themselves. It was an experimental entry at the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans. Participating in a grueling event designed to test a machine's absolute limits, the sport's past visit to the Circuit de la Sarthe did not bring great news.

However, the Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 managed to leave a mark in global motorsport. It finished the iconic race this year despite technical issues in the latter stages.

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, F1 World Champion Jenson Button, and 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller drove the car. It could be its final appearance in Europe.

Button participated in show runs at the ongoing Goodwood Festival of Speed in England. He drove the Camaro in front of a crowd of automotive and motorsport enthusiasts. Sending the car off in style, Button treated the crowd to massive burnouts. He later summed it all up on Twitter, writing:

"What a great send off for the mighty @nascarg56. Big thanks to all involved in this very special project oh and we won drive of the weekend which had nothing to do with me!! Farewell bud"

Jenson Button is yet to drive a normal NASCAR Cup Series car once again this season

The 2009 F1 World Champion might have bid farewell to the Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Goodwood Festival of Speed. He is yet to drive another stock car this year. Competing in the highest echelon of stock car racing, the 43-year-old will be seen behind the wheel again at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

After his appearance during the inaugural Chicago City Street Race, Button will be participating in the Cup Series race at Indy Road Course in August. He will drive the #15 Ford Mustang fielded by Rick Ware Racing. He is expected to have decent results as the entry also entails technical support and know-how from Stewart-Haas Racing.

Meanwhile, full-time Cup Series drivers prepare to go racing next weekend at Pocono Raceway.