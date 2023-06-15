NASCAR Garage 56 chief on the team’s success: "If passionate people gather, you can do anything!"

NASCAR enthusiasts had reason to rejoice as the iconic racing series made its return to the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans event after nearly a decade. Representing NASCAR in the illustrious race was Hendrick Motorsports, and their Garage 56 entry, the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

The team's performance was deemed a success, leaving the entire camp buzzing with excitement. Despite finishing in 39th place after completing 285 laps in the grueling 24-hour race, their achievements were celebrated. They left with a sense of accomplishment and anticipation for future opportunities.

Following the event, the NASCAR Garage 56 Chief, Chad Knauss, who spearheaded the project, expressed his elation at being part of such a significant endeavor. Knauss' words reflected the passion and dedication that fuelled the team's success throughout the race.

"When the green flag was waved, it felt like we had already won the trophy," Knauss exclaimed.

Knauss went on to emphasize the unique composition of the Garage 56 project, highlighting the collective dedication that led to their triumph. He acknowledged that, apart from a few full-time members, most of the participants juggled their NASCAR commitments alongside their regular responsibilities.

Knauss said:

"With the exception of a few full-timers, most of the projects were side jobs, and that is what I am most proud of.”

Encapsulating the essence of the team's accomplishments, he stated:

"Everyone accepted that they wanted to be part of this passionate project, and if passionate people gather, you can do anything!"

The Garage 56 entry not only represented the racing series at Le Mans but also symbolized its collaborative spirit. Jimmie Johnson couldn't help but express his excitement about returning to the track at Le Mans. The event embodied the willingness of individuals to step out of their comfort zones and take on new and exciting challenges.

Jimmie Johnson thankful to the NASCAR Garage 56 team

Jimmie Johnson definitely seemed like the happiest man on the planet after finishing the Le Mans race at Circuit de la Sarthe. The seven-time NASCAR Cup champion was overjoyed upon completion of the 285th lap by his team after 24 hours. He almost broke down as he expressed his excitement to return to the iconic race.

Following the event, Johnson recently took to Instagram to thank the NASCAR Garage 56 team. He thanked them for giving him the opportunity of a lifetime to represent the racing series in its return to Le Mans after half a century.

"Once in a lifetime experience," wrote Jimmie Johnson on his Instagram post as he expressed his delight towards the Garage 56 team.

Looking ahead, the success of the Garage 56 project at Le Mans has undoubtedly paved the way for future opportunities and collaborations. The experience gained from competing in such a prestigious event will undoubtedly fuel the team's determination to pursue more ambitious goals in the future.

Poll : 0 votes