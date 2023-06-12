“I hate that it is over”: NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson itching to return at the Le Mans 24 after fantastic first outing

The 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans marked the beginning of a new chapter for NASCAR, with Jimmie Johnson leading the charge.

The roar of the engines reverberated through the air as NASCAR made its surprising and impressive return at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The iconic event, known for its grueling endurance and celebrated history, welcomed the arrival of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro on its 100th anniversary, representing a triumphant return for NASCAR after a hiatus of almost five decades.

Inside the Hendrick Motorsports garage, anticipation filled the air as the team prepared for the challenge ahead. With only 30 minutes remaining in the race, the atmosphere was electric.

The No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro, a specialized Garage 56 entry, may not have been eligible for class victories, but completing the full 24 hours was a significant achievement in itself.

As seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson guided the Camaro around the iconic Circuit de la Sarthe for the 285th lap, team owner Rick Hendrick contacted him over the radio.

"How's it feel to take the checkered flag at Le Mans?" Hendrick asked, eager to hear Johnson's thoughts. The response was immediate and filled with enthusiasm. "Awesome," Johnson exclaimed, capturing the essence of the moment.

As the engines fell silent and the cheers faded away, Jimmie Johnson's longing to return to Le Mans remained. The American couldn't help but express his desire to return following the event.

"I wish we could come back and do it again," he said. "This moment, like with everybody, I hate that it is over," Johnson continued. "Like, I hate that. We had such a good time. I hope to come back without a doubt and do this race again."

Jimmie Johnson's sentiments echoed the feelings of many in the NASCAR community and fans worldwide. The Le Mans 24 Hours holds a special place in motorsports history. For NASCAR to make a successful return for the first time since 1976 is an achievement to be cherished.

Jimmie Johnson feeling bittersweet after historic drive at Le Mans

Jimmie Johnson talks with team owner Rick Hendrick ahead of 24 Hours of Le Mans

Despite being left longing for more at the Circuit de la Sarthe, it was not all sunshine and rainbows for NASCAR and Hendricks Motorsports at the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The journey began on a high note when Hendrick Motorsports' pit crew secured a victory in the pit crew competition, finishing fifth overall.

The qualifying session brought unexpected surprises. Jimmie Johnson's co-driver Mike Rockenfeller displayed exceptional speed, qualifying the car more than three seconds faster than any other competitor in the 21-car GTE AM class.

This outstanding performance forced the team to adjust their goals, as the race organizers decided to move the Garage 56 entry to the 39th position, ahead of all the GTE cars due to the significant speed discrepancy.

With this unexpected advantage, the Hendrick team dared to dream of beating some of the GTE cars. The prospect of a strong finish in their category began to take shape in their minds.

However, as the race unfolded, challenges emerged. Two mechanical problems in the later stages of the race hampered their progress. The first issue required an unplanned pit stop to change the brakes, costing them valuable time. Later, another stop was necessary to address a gearbox problem.

These setbacks dropped the NASCAR effort to a 39th-place overall finish, and while they managed to secure 10th place in the GTE class, it fell short of their initial aspirations.

The disappointment was palpable for driver Jimmie Johnson and the team. They had initially recognized the disparity in categories but were buoyed by the prospect of a competitive showing among the GT cars.

Johnson candidly expressed his feelings, saying:

"We're not the same category but we are the same type of car, and in our own estimations, we thought we'd be mid-to-back pack of the GT cars, and you use that for motivation."

The sudden turn of events left Jimmie Johnson and the team feeling deflated. The optimism they had embraced in the early stages of the race had given way to a sense of missed opportunity.

While the future may be uncertain, one thing is clear: Jimmie Johnson's experience at the 100th anniversary of Le Mans has left an indelible mark on the motorsports icon.

The itch to return, to once again tackle the iconic Circuit de la Sarthe, will continue to drive him forward. Perhaps one day, NASCAR will make an even more significant impact on the world's most prestigious endurance race, etching its name alongside the legends of Le Mans.

