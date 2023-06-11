"I want every lap I can get": 7x champion Jimmie Johnson after his first Le Mans stint

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson recently made his debut at the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race, and despite being a rookie in the world of sports car racing, he expressed his enthusiasm and joy for the experience.

Since his retirement from the NASCAR Series in 2020, Johnson has competed in various racing events in 2021 and 2022 such as IndyCar and IMSA. The retired American was recently picked as NASCAR's representative in the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Reflecting on his first stint at Le Mans, Johnson described it as nothing short of amazing. He expressed his love for the race and his desire to soak up every moment on the track, saying

"All in all, just an amazing experience."

During the race, the 47-year-old encountered a particularly memorable moment when he approached one of the slow zones where the track was crowded with passionate fans.

As they waved at him, he couldn't help but wave back, feeling the connection between himself, the fans, and the exhilarating atmosphere that surrounded the event at the Circuit de la Sarthe. The interaction with the enthusiastic spectators added an extra layer of enjoyment to his already thrilling experience.

"It was a very crowded area with the fans – they were waving at me so I was waving back. I want every lap I can get," Johnson said.

His words reflect his passion for racing and his hunger for more opportunities to compete on the iconic Le Mans circuit.

Despite his immense success in NASCAR, the transition to endurance racing presented new challenges and learning curves. Nevertheless, Johnson's commitment to improving his craft and embracing new experiences is evident in his desire to maximize his time on the track.

Jimmie Johnson to participate in more Le Mans races in the future

For the first time since 1976, NASCAR is making its return to the legendary endurance race, 24 Hours of Le Mans, and there could only have been a few names better than Jimmie Johnson to represent NASCAR at the event.

Ahead of his maiden participation in the event, Johnson was questioned about his future in the racing world as a whole.

"More Le Mans!" stated Johnson, expressing his excitement for the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Fans could expect to see more of the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion in action in the Centenary.

