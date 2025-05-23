“Jesse Love to replace Kyle Busch”: Widespread theories emerge among fans about scheduled RCR announcement

NASCAR insider Joseph Srigley's update on an upcoming announcement by Richard Childress Racing has triggered widespread theories about Kyle Busch's future within the team. Fueling the speculation about Xfinity Series driver Jesse Love replacing the two-time Cup champion.

Driving the No.2 Chevy Camaro, Love has steadily risen through the ranks since his Xfinity Series debut with RCR in 2024. His consistent finishes among the frontrunners and wins in marquee tracks like Talladega and Daytona have earned him two Cup Series starts this year, at Bristol and Kansas Speedway. He's set for another Cup start at Richmond Raceway, signaling RCR's concerted efforts to give him additional seat time and support his transition to a full-time ride.

Busch, meanwhile, is in the middle of a slump of sorts, managing only four top-ten results in his 12 starts so far. Moreover, the 40-year-old is going through a 69-race winless streak that's further worsened by his middling spot in the Driver's standings at 17th. This left many wondering if the two-time champ could be nearing the end of his tenure.

On Thursday, May 22, NASCAR reporter Joseph Srigley drew attention to an announcement scheduled by RCR for Saturday.

"On NASCAR’s Media Availability Schedule, Richard Childress Racing (@RCRRacing) has an announcement scheduled for Saturday, May 24 at 10:30AM ET," he wrote via X.

The post instantly gained traction and prompted a flurry of speculation, including one that involved a multi-team driver shuffle triggered by Jesse Love replacing Busch.

"Jesse Love to replace Kyle Busch in the 8. Kyle Busch to the 2. Austin Cindric to the 48. Bowman to the 7," a fan wrote

An X user highlighted the inevitable fan speculation.

"Here come the Jesse love/Austin hill to the 8 comments…," he wrote.

Another fan doubled down on Busch's supposed departure.

"Kyle Busch is leaving at the end of the year," the fan wrote.

However, some weighed in about Love's chances.

"Yall know it’s just gonna be another one off cup start right?", an X user said.

Here are some more reactions :

"All this probably for a sponsorship announcement that could be sent in an email lol", a fan commented.

"It'll be a 1-2 race sponsor announcement, an existing sponsor renewal, an "official (blank) of RCR" partnership, or something relatively minor like it always is. Will it stop people from thinking it'll be some earth-shattering Silly Season announcement? Absolutely not," another fan said.

Kyle Busch saw a glimmer of hope with his eighth-place finish in the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Although a non-points-paying finish, the result gives him the much-needed momentum as he heads into NASCAR's crown jewel event at Charlotte Motor Speedway, a track where he has always secured a top-10 finish in the Next Gen era. That said, the No.8 driver shared an X post calling for fans to watch him possibly snap his winless streak at Charlotte.

“We’re on @SportsonPrime starting this weekend at the Coke 600! Make sure to sign up if you haven’t already! You don’t want to potentially miss me breaking the streak!”

Fans can watch the Coca-Cola 600 on Prime Video this Sunday, May 25, at 6 PM ET. The 600-miler will also be broadcast on Sirius XM NASCAR radio.

"I still got plenty in the tank": Kyle Busch stands firm against rumours of his retirement

Kyle Busch recently brushed off claims of his retirement rumours amid a prolonged winless drought. The Las Vegas native insisted that he's 'still ready to go' and in the prime of his NASCAR career.

"I’ve heard plenty of talk," Busch said via Today (04:40 onwards). "So, no. I’m turning 40, Denny Hamlin’s out there, he’s turning 44 or 45 – and he’s winning races. So 37 to about 43, you’re in your prime in NASCAR, actually. So I am still right there, I still got plenty in the tank, I’m still ready to go."

Although winless this season, Kyle Busch has shown occasional streaks of brilliance in qualifying. In his best start so far, the veteran racer lined up second at Talladega Superspeedway and led three laps before falling down the order for a 27th-place finish.

