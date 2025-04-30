Jesse Love's girlfriend partakes in viral 'call from April' trend on Instagram

Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love's girlfriend, Georgia Kryssing, took to Instagram to join the viral 'call from April' trend, which features a 6-grid template wherein one can showcase their highlights for the month. Three of Georgia's grids featured taking her dog on a walk, a picture of a horse, and a photo featuring food.

Two images were with her beau, Love, from his recent races, while a final picture featured the RCR driver's girlfriend's fit check sporting a white tube top and denim shorts.

(Image via Instagram/@georgia_kryssing)

While the timeline of Jesse Love's relationship with Georgia Kryssing isn't known, the couple often shares snippets of their relationship on social media. On April 14, 2025, Kryssing celebrated the 20-year-old speedster's Cup Series debut at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The racer's Cup Series debut concluded with a 31st-place finish.

Sharing an image from the racetrack, Kryssing wrote:

"Cup Series Debut ✔️ So incredibly proud of you and how much you’ve learned today. No one more deserving of this opportunity"

While Jesse Love was declared the winner at Rockingham on April 19, 2025, he was disqualified owing to a violation of Section 14.14.2.I-5.h in the NASCAR Rule Book. However, before his disqualification, the RCR driver had dedicated his Rockingham victory to his girlfriend Georgia Kryssing's late sister Jessica, who passed away due to skin cancer almost a year ago.

Dedicating his now-dismissed victory to Georgia's sister at Rockingham, Love mentioned, via Racing America:

"My girlfriend's sister passed away about a year ago, yesterday. It's really sunny out today. She died of skin cancer less than two weeks after she found out. Go get your skin checked today, tomorrow, next week. It's something you want to get ahead of. This one's for Jessica. I'm glad that we could get to victory lane."

Jesse Love delivers honest take on Rockingham disqualification

Despite outrunning Sammy Smith in the final lap at Rockingham, Jesse Love was disqualified at the NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250, citing a violation of Section 14.14.2.I-5.h in the NASCAR Rule Book.

The rule in question states:

"Spacers/pinion angle shims must have single planar mating surfaces. All mating surfaces between the truck trailing arm and the U-bolt saddle must be in complete contact with each other.”

Despite Richard Childress Racing filing an appeal to have the decision overturned, the National Motorsports Appeals Panel upheld the disqualification, resulting in Love being attributed a 37th-place finish in the Rockingham race.

In a post-race interview at Talladega, Love put forth his honest take on the disqualification and his team losing the appeal. He explained that RCR aimed to show that the issue with his rear suspension was the result of contact on the wall and pit road, adding:

"I'm a little bit bummed out about it because my team doesn’t deserve to have that press around them. RCR doesn’t deserve to have that press around them. Neither does my crew chief, Danny Stockman, and a lot of that falls on their shoulders and his shoulders. So I'm glad that we were able to prove that in a sense."

The RCR driver continued:

"So, at the end of the day, and I feel like gotta be careful how I word this, but I feel like I maybe got penalized myself for racing too hard, and I think that’s where I’m a little upset."

Jesse Love also acknowledged that NASCAR has ideal processes in place to make such decisions, and it isn't his place to judge them.

Despite a disqualification heartbreak at Rockingham, Love came back stronger at Talladega and clinched the pole position for the Ag-Pro 300. The RCR driver ended up finishing 3rd at the race, acquiring 54 points.

