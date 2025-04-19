Jesse Love’s girlfriend shares pain of losing her sister, urges fans to check in on loved ones

Georgia Kryssing, Xfinity Series driver Jesse Love's girlfriend, shared a tribute to her sister, Jess, who passed away on April 18th, 2023. Kryssing shared a grid of images featuring her and her sister, as well as the circumstances surrounding her untimely passing.

Love's girlfriend explained how her sister was diagnosed with melanoma, a form of cancer, that had reached her liver before she had noticed anything was wrong, and passed away soon after the diagnosis. Kryssing also added a note for her followers, reminding them to take care of themselves as well as their close ones.

The Richard Childress Racing driver's partner shared the post and images on her Instagram stories on the second anniversary of her sister's passing, and also shared a picture from their childhood with a message about how much she misses her.

"April 18, 2023 was the worst day of my life. My sister was diagnosed with Melanoma that had already metastasized to her liver by the time she noticed something was wrong. It was a short 2 weeks after that before we said goodbye," she wrote.

"Take care of yourselves and check in on your loved ones," she added.

Georgia Kryssing's instagram story - Image via Instagram/@georgia_kryssing

"I think of you every day 🤍 Miss you so much," Kryssing wrote.

Georgia Kryssing's second instagram story - Image via Instagram/@georgia_kryssing

Jesse Love and his girlfriend have been together for some time now, with the driver posting about her on his social media as far back as May of last year. Kryssinger has accompanied Love to multiple NASCAR events, as seen on their respective Instagram accounts, which also included his Cup Series debut at the Bristol Motor Speedway last weekend.

At the Food City 500 race at Bristol, Jesse Love, who was driving the #33 car for the RCR team, had qualified 19th on the grid, but when the checkered flag was waved, the 20-year-old crossed the line to take 31st place.

Jesse Love reveals the Cup Series drivers he's close to

Ahead of the Food City 500 event, Jesse Love spoke about his preparation going into his first-ever Cup Series race, and part of it was being able to talk to full-time Cup drivers and learn about the details of racing at the top tier of the national stock car racing competition. In that pursuit, the RCR driver revealed that he's quite friendly with the driver line-up of Front Row Motorsports, which features Zane Smith, Todd Gilliland, and Noah Gragson.

“I’m really close with all the Cup drivers on the Front Row [Motorsports] side of things like Todd [Gilliland], Zane [Smith] and Noah [Gragson], and even ask the questions like, ‘what’s your procedure getting in the pit box?’” he said. [via NASCAR]

The next race Jesse Love will be participating in is the Xfinity Series event, North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire, taking place later today at the Rockingham Speedway.

