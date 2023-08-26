“Jesus, that was not approved”: Kyle Busch’s hilarious reaction to his father Tom Busch spotting on his birthday for Chase Purdy

NASCAR ace Kyle Busch jokingly stated that his father Tom Busch had not received his approval to be in the spotters' stand for the Truck Series race at Milwaukee Mile.

Tom Busch, who turned 70 on Friday (August 25), will be spotting for Chase Purdy who drives the #4 Chevrolet Silverado for Kyle Busch Motorsports. While Busch Sr. and the Truck Series are heading to Milwaukee, his son is at Daytona for the final race of the regular season.

Fox Sports journalist Bob Pockrass asked Kyle Busch about his father's role in his Truck Series team to which he had a hilarious reply.

"Tom Busch! Jesus, no, no... that was not approved" he replied with a grin on his face.

Although the KBM owner appears surprised, it was planned before as he had bought his father a NASCAR license to be on the spotters' roster.

"That's awesome, that's just another license I had to buy this year."

Following the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion's reply, a reporter added that Tom Busch was good at his job guiding the drivers around the track. The #8 driver however had a different opinion as he continued his cheerful banter saying:

"He was once upon a time... at least there's not two Busch's in the field where he will get confused on which one he needs to spot for. So hopefully all goes well up there for Chase [Purdy]."

Tom Busch was a short-track racer himself and transferred his passion to his two sons Kurt and Kyle. He is a proud father of NASCAR's most successful brother duo who have both won titles in the pinnacle of American stock car racing.

This weekend, the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Cup Series race at Daytona is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday (August 26). The Clean Harbors 175 Truck Series race at Milwaukee Mile is scheduled at 4:00 p.m. ET this Sunday (August 27).

NASCAR analyst concerned about Kyle Busch's recent form

Former NASCAR driver and Fox Sports analyst Clint Bowyer is worried about Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing's trajectory heading into the playoffs.

Sharing his opinion on the Race hub, Bowyer stated that something is off with the RCR team who lost their momentum in the mid-season.

“I’m really concerned, Josh. Yes, I’m an RCR fan, a Kyle Busch fan,” he said.

“All of a sudden, you get halfway through the summer; I talked about that faucet, we’re out of water. Something is going on big time. We’ve got to figure it out. Whatever it was that they had, I’m pretty sure RFK, Keselowski and camp, they found whatever it was. We got to find it back and get this eight-ball rolling.”

Kyle Busch started his debut season with RCR on a high note by reaching the victory lane in his second outing. He backed it up with two more wins before entering their current slump.

The #8 Chevy driver ran well in the Daytona 500 and will be looking for a solid result this Saturday to put his campaign back on track.