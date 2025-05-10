JGR driver’s spouse Marissa opens up about the life she signed up for as a NASCAR wife

On the second episode of Netflix's NASCAR: Full Speed, Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) driver Chase Briscoe's wife, Marissa, opened up about her husband's struggles in stock car racing. The episode premiered on Wednesday, May 7, and covered Stewart-Haas Racing's closure and Briscoe carrying the team's banner in the playoffs.

The 30-year-old debuted in stock car racing over a decade ago in 2013 with Bill McAnally Racing in the ARCA Menards Series West. Briscoe moved to the Craftsman Truck Series in 2017 and joined the Xfinity Series the following year. After spending a few years in the series, he landed a full-time seat in the Cup Series with Stewart-Haas Racing in 2021 and drove the #14 Ford for the team co-owned by his favorite childhood driver, Tony Stewart.

However, after wrapping up the 2024 season, Stewart's team ceased operations, and Chase Briscoe had to find a new ride for the 2025 season. Briscoe claimed he reached out to several teams for his career in the Cup Series, and legendary team Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) hired him as a replacement for former Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. for the 2025 season.

However, Briscoe's 2024 didn't finish as he hoped. After securing a spot in the playoffs, the #14 Ford driver faced engine troubles at the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, ending his playoff run.

Reflecting upon her husband's demanding career in stock car racing, Marissa shared her pregnancy experience while Briscoe was busy competing for SHR and told Netflix (via NASCAR.com):

“I wouldn’t say I resent him or his job or get angry about it because, in a way, I almost signed up for this. But there are moments when I get angry and I break down like, ‘Why can’t you be there? Why can’t you be here? Why can’t we do this together?’ But nobody else lives this life but what, 40 other people in the world?”

The JGR driver wrapped up the 2024 season in 14th place on the grid with a single win at Darlington Speedway. Additionally, he has secured one more victory in his Cup Series career with SHR at Phoenix Raceway during his sophomore season.

JGR driver Chase Briscoe on balancing his racing career and family life

Since October 2024, NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe has been busy being a father to his twins. He also moved to Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) for the 2025 season, taking over the #19 Toyota Camry XSE. Following the major change, Briscoe finished among the top five drivers at the Daytona 500 and secured a P4 finish.

Despite moving to the new team and proving himself, the former SHR driver maintains a healthy relationship with his wife and kids. In an interview on YouTube, Briscoe shared how fatherhood has changed his life experience (via Peter Stratta on YouTube, 00:49 onwards):

"Yeah, I feel good about it. Being a father of three has been really cool. It has been cool to see Brooks transition into the big brother role already and hoping that Marissa will obviously be okay..."

The #19 Toyota Camry XSE driver for JGR ranks 13th on the Cup Series driver's points table with 245 points. He has secured four top-10 and three top-five finishes, besides a pole position at Daytona International Speedway.

