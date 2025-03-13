JGR frontrunners Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin bring strong 1.5-mile track data to Las Vegas

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin are heading to the fifth race of the 2025 season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with impressive records on 1.5-mile tracks.

NASCAR Insights recently shared the list of top 10 Cup drivers who led the most laps at 1.5-mile tracks in the top 5 last season. 1.5-mile tracks in the Cup Series include those at Las Vegas, Homestead-Miami, Texas and Charlotte. Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) drivers Bell and Hamlin lead the list with 935 and 793 laps led, respectively.

Christopher Bell has five top 10 finishes in 10 starts at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Last year, he led the most laps (155) during the playoff race at the track and finished second. Meanwhile, Hamlin in the No.11 Toyota has four top-10 finishes at Vegas in the last six races.

Las Vegas is also a great track for Hendrick Motorsports, which has won five of the last eight races at the 1.5-mile tri-oval.

"I'm just kind of in disbelief" - Christopher Bell on opportunity to win four consecutive Cup races

Christopher Bell was the first NASCAR Cup driver to win three races in a row after Kyle Larson in 2021. The Joe Gibb Racing's No. 20 star won three of the first four races this season at one-mile Phoenix Raceway, the road course at Circuit of the Americas and the superspeedway at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Bell is now looking for the fourth consecutive win. He would be the first since NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson achieved this remarkable feat in 2007.

"It's hard to do. I acknowledge that. I'm just kind of in disbelief that I have that opportunity, but I'm looking forward to it," Christopher Bell said (via Fox Sports).

Bell led 105 laps at last week's race in Phoenix and beat his JGR teammate, Denny Hamlin, by 0.049 seconds in a photo finish. The 30-year-old beat William Byron, Tyler Reddick, and Kyle Busch during the final laps at COTA for his second win of the season.

"I'm just going to keep living, keep living, riding it out as long as we can. We have a great opportunity next week going to Las Vegas. This part of the schedule lines up really good for me...It started off scary with Daytona, Atlanta back to back. We survived. Well, we didn’t technically survive Daytona, but we survived Atlanta. Now we’re getting into the bread and butter of what we are good at. I’m glad that we could execute and have a nice, solid day here at Phoenix," Bell added.

The 2025 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 16. William Byron currently leads the NASCAR Cup points standings with 165 points, and Christopher Bell is second with 152 points.

