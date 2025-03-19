JGR’s Chase Briscoe comes clean on his ‘big focus’ in Charlotte, and it’s not what brought him there

New joinee in the JGR stable of drivers, Chase Briscoe, revealed his real intentions going into the Goodyear tire test at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Briscoe decribed the test as a training ground to get used to the JGR cars, after having to adjust his driving style over the past few races to match his No.19 Toyota's setup.

Chase Briscoe joined Team Penske's Ryan Blaney and Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron for the Goodyear tire test on Tuesday, March 18. Although the test was meant to gather tire data, the teams also use it to dial in their car setups for similar intermediate-sized Ovals. Briscoe, however, saw it as an opportunity to gain valuable laps of experience.

Commenting on the prospect of the tire test, Briscoe said,

“Yeah, it’s a tire test, but I’m almost just more trying to get more and more acclimated with the JGR cars and just how different they drive." (Via NASCAR)

Reflecting on his transition to the elite team, he went on to say,

"You know, I’ve had to change my driving style a ton over the course of the last two or three weeks, just trying to better suit how their cars are set up. So, for me, that was a big focus today. It was nice coming off of another mile-and-a-half just two days ago,” he added. (Via NASCAR)

Briscoe was left without a seat after the 2024 season, when his team Stewart-Haas Racing closed it's operations. Since then, he's found a new home with the championship-calibre JGR, where he replaced past-Cup champion Martin Truex Jr. and now drives alonside teammates Ty Gibbs, Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell.

Chase Briscoe reflects on "Rough day" in Las Vegas

Chase Briscoe, 30, addressed his Las Vegas weekend as a tough break, citing tire degradation that resulted in him falling four laps behind the lead pack. However, he took pride in never giving up, battling his way back to finish 17th.

During the Las Vegas race, bad luck struck Briscoe when his left-rear tyre fell off on lap 34, two laps after his pitstop. This incident saw the No.19 driver drop down four laps from the lead pack at 36th. Despite the setback, Briscoe managed to climb his way through the field and settled on 17th place while Josh Berry took the checkered flag.

Looking back on the incident, Briscoe shared a tweet with the caption :

"Rough day today, 4 laps down early because of the tire falling off early but never gave up and was able to get back on the lead lap and ended up p17. Super happy for @joshberry!"

Starting the season strong with a pole position at Daytona 500, Briscoe finished the race in fourth position. However, the following races proved to be a challenge to break into the top-10, as he registered an average finish of 18.2. His lowest placing of 35th came at Phoenix due to a multi-car wreck involving Justin Haley and Carson Hocevar. Chase Briscoe currently ranks 20th in the standings with 94 points after five starts.

