Jim France honors Rex White as NASCAR’s “true pioneer” in heartfelt statement following his passing

NASCAR pioneer and Hall of Famer Rex White passed away on Friday, July 18, at the age of 95. He was the oldest living Cup Series champion in NASCAR, and in the words of NASCAR chairman Jim France, “epitomized the formative days of NASCAR.”Back in the day, Rex White was one of the drivers who raced for the original Chevrolet racing team. He started competing in NASCAR’s national series in 1956, bagging 14 top-10s in just his maiden season. However, his most notable year was 1960, when he won six races as well as his lone NASCAR Grand National Series championship.White retired four years later, with 28 victories (in 233 starts) to his name. Following his retirement, the legend was inducted into the prestigious National Motorsports Press Association Hall of Fame (1974). In 1998, he was named one of NASCAR’s 50 Greatest Drivers.Mourning White’s demise, France said in a statement (via Jeff Gluck on X),“We mourn the loss of NASCAR Champion and Hall of Famer, Rex White. Rex epitomized the formative days of NASCAR-a true pioneer whose contributions helped shape the foundation of our sport. His hard work, dedication and talent allowed him to make a living doing what he loved most - racing cars.”“He was the model of consistency - finishing in the top five in nearly half of his races - and dominated the short tracks. On behalf of NASCAR and the France family, I want to offer our condolences to the friends and family of Rex White,” he added.As things stand, Ned Jarrett is now the oldest living NASCAR champion. He will turn 93 on October 12, 2025.NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director grieves the demise of Rex WhiteThe entire NASCAR community, including the NASCAR Hall of Fame, expressed its condolences on the news of Rex White’s death. In a recent statement, NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director Winston Kelley said,&quot;First and foremost, on behalf of the NASCAR Hall of Fame team, I want to offer our most sincere condolences to Rex's family and friends on his passing. Growing up on a North Carolina farm, Rex familiarized himself with all things mechanical and enjoyed driving anything with wheels.&quot;“NASCAR has lost one of its true pioneers and the NASCAR Hall of Fame team and I have lost one of our staunchest supporters and cherished friends. Rex's legacy and incredible accomplishments in and contributions to NASCAR will forever remain in our hearts, minds, archives and at the NASCAR Hall of Fame,” Kelley added.White earned a reputation as one of the toughest short-track racers during his time. After all, out of his 28 series triumphs, 19 came on paved short tracks, while the remaining were on dirt tracks.