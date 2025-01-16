Jimmie Johnson adds 2 crown jewel races for 2025 NASCAR schedule, including the prestigious Daytona 500

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson is set to return for another part-time season as he revealed his schedule for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. On Thursday (January 16), Johnson announced that he will drive the #84 Toyota Camry XSE for his team, Legacy Motor Club, in crown jewel events at Daytona International Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Jimmie Johnson will attempt to run the prestigious 2025 Daytona 500 on Feb. 16, marking his 22nd appearance of his career. He will return to race in NASCAR’s longest event, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, on May 25. These are the only two races that had been added to his 2025 schedule. Carvana will serve as the primary sponsor for him in both races.

Expressing his excitement to sport the colors of Phoenix, Arizona-based Carvana on his #84 Toyota Camry XSE again in 2025, here’s what Johnson said in a team release:

Trending

“I’m so proud of the relationship we have built with Carvana. They have always been supportive of my dreams and always find innovative ways to connect with fans. As my days behind the wheel of a racecar continue to wind down, the partnership with Carvana continues to celebrate my career and it’s such an honor.”

Expand Tweet

If Jimmie Johnson managed to make the field for both the Daytona and Charlotte races, it will make a significant milestone in his career. Charlotte will be his 700th Cup Series start milestone. Charlotte also holds a special place for the 49-year-old El Cajon, California, native, as he made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at this track in 2001.

Jimmie Johnson excited to return to the racetrack in 2025 NASCAR Cup season

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Johnson is regarded as one of the greatest NASCAR drivers of all time. He made nine starts in NASCAR Cup Series races during the 2024 season. His 26th-place finish at the Phoenix season finale last year was his best since retiring from full-time racing in 2020.

Expand Tweet

Expressing his excitement about coming back to the sport for two crown jewel races in 2025, Johnson said:

“I’m thrilled to be returning to competition in 2025. These two races hold a special place in my heart, and I’ve always loved the energy and excitement that surrounds them. The DAYTONA 500 is a crown jewel of NASCAR – there’s nothing like it. Charlotte Motor Speedway is where I made my first start in the NASCAR Cup Series, and it’s always felt like ‘home’ to me.”

Jimmie Johnson, who's a two-time Daytona 500 winner, will have the opportunity to add another victory to his racing resume next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback