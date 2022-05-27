Jimmie Johnson is the "best stock car driver to ever live," says NASCAR spotter

Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, is arguably one of the greatest stock car racing drivers in NASCAR’s history. The 46-year-old has 83 wins and a record-tying seven Cup Series trophies with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

In a recent episode of the “Door Bumper Clear” podcast, NASCAR spotter Brett Griffin said that he wants to watch the Indy 500 and the reason behind that is to watch Jimmie Johnson.

Griffin thinks Johnson may have ended the Indy 500 season by winning the race. He later called him the best NASCAR driver in the history of the sport. Griffin said:

“I want to go to the Indy500 and the reason I would want to go this year, solely to go this year would be to watch Jimmie Johnson. I think he may end up with a chance of winning this race.”

He continued by saying:

“The way this race plays out and the way I’ve seen the Kurt Buschs of the world go out up there without the experience in those cars that Jimmie’s had, and I think he’s probably, and this is debatable, the best stock car driver to ever live.”

Jimmie Johnson’s dad taking up spotter duties in the Indy 500

Jimmie Johnson, who made his debut in the NTT IndyCar Series in 2021 as a part-time driver, will be seen as full-time in this Indy 500 season, where he will run road courses as well as ovals.

Johnson is preparing hard for the historic race that will be held on Sunday, May 29, 2022 Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The rookie driver announced a week later that his father, Gary Johnson, will take spotter duties for the No. 48 Carvana Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Johnson spoke about on how much the experience meant to him and his father by saying:

“I know how much he loves to come (to the races), and I know how much I love to have him here, and the fact we can share this experience together, he’s super excited. He’s over the moon about it. Being a huge race fan, this is the biggest race in the world to me. For him to be in it and me being part of it to help him is just a dream come true.”

Both Johnson and his father will be looking to win next week’s Indy 500 race.

