Jimmie Johnson's dad is now his spotter in the Indy 500

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion turned NTT Indycar Series racing driver Jimmie Johnson is all set to make his debut appearance at the famous Indianapolis 500 this year. The 106th running of the historic race will go live next weekend on May 29, 2022.

Preparations are already underway for the weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which includes practice and qualifying for the race next Sunday. Qualifying has been preponed to 11:00 a.m. local time today and will run up to the cut-off time of 5:50 p.m. in light of the possibility of rainstorms in the area.

Amidst all the hustle-bustle of the 500-mile-long race and its preparation, Indy 500 debutant Jimmie Johnson broke the news of his father, Gary Johnson, taking up spotter duties for the Chip Ganassi Racing driver. Gary loves racing just as much as his son does and has always been a huge fan of the IndyCar series. Jimmie elaborated on how much the experience meant to him and his father by saying:

“I know how much he loves to come (to the races), and I know how much I love to have him here, and the fact we can share this experience together, he’s super excited. He’s over the moon about it.”

Johnson Sr. has also been a part of his son's NASCAR career. He was a part of Jimmie's pit crew for quite a long time during his years driving the Lowe car. He took a moment to appreciate the chance that the father-son duo has on its hands, and said:

“Being a huge race fan, this is the biggest race in the world to me. For him to be in it and me being part of it to help him is just a dream come true.”

Both Jimmie and his father Gary are looking forward to the race next weekend.

Jimmie Johnson's father on preparing for the Indy 500

Jimmie Johnson's father, Gary Johnson, has one of the most important roles to play in his son's Indy 500 debut this season. The older Johnson, along with Earl Barban, will be spotting the Chip Ganassi Racing driver through the 2.5-mile-long rectangle-shaped track on race day.

Gary explained how Barban has been helping him with his duties. He said:

“We talk on a second channel and he’ll tell me, ‘OK, he’s in the middle of the pack or he’s at the back of the pack’ so I already know where he is before I see him. It really helps me because there are several blue cars and to make sure you’re looking at the right car, it’s harder than you think.”

Catch Jimmie Johnson in the 106th iteration of the Indy 500 next weekend.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi