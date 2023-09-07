Jimmie Johnson confirms he won’t race again this season but will come back in number 84 for select races in 2024

Jimmie Johnson said on Wednesday that he will not be gracing the tracks again this season. However, the racing legend confirmed his return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2024, adding that he will pilot the iconic No. 84 car for a selection of races.

Having amassed an awe-inspiring tally of over 80 victories and seven championships throughout his illustrious career, Johnson's hunger for competition remains insatiable.

Despite reaching heights that many drivers only dream of, the veteran racer is poised to extend his legacy with another part-time season, partnering once again with Legacy Motor Club.

Legacy Motor Club, formerly known as Petty GMS Motorsports, marked its inaugural season under its rebranded identity, fielding three cars in the Cup Series this year.

Erik Jones commands the wheel of the No. 43, while a revolving door of talent has taken turns at the helm of the No. 42, including the currently suspended Noah Gragson. As a co-owner of Legacy Motor Club, Johnson's strategic shift towards a more prominent off-track role is evident.

As Johnson looks ahead to the 2024 season and his commitment to the No. 84 car and the Legacy Motor Club team, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the legendary driver.

Jimmie Johnson applauds John Hunter Nemechek's move to Legacy Motor Club

Jimmie Johnson, co-owner of Legacy Motor Club, expressed his enthusiasm for John Hunter Nemechek's upcoming move to the Legacy MC family.

Johnson's connection with the Nemechek family dates back to the early 2000s when he shared the track with John Hunter's father, Joe, during their tenure at Hendrick Motorsports in 2002 and 2003.

Johnson's endorsement of Nemechek's capabilities both on and off the track underscored the potential he sees in the 26-year-old driver.

The veteran lauded Nemechek's proficiency as a driver and highlighted his potential to serve as an exemplary ambassador for Legacy M.C. and its valued partners. He said:

"We’re excited to have John Hunter in the Legacy Motor Club family and I can’t wait to see what he can do in the No. 42 next season."

Furthermore, Jimmie Johnson endorsed Nemechek as a teammate to fellow driver Erik Jones. He said:

"He will be a solid teammate to Erik (Jones) and I can’t wait to watch them both compete for wins and championships for years to come."