Jimmie Johnson gets 100% real on his Europe trip with Dale Jr., Matt Kenseth and others

Jimmie Johnson recently shared details about a European trip with fellow NASCAR veterans Dale Earnhardt Jr., Matt Kenseth, and Casey Mears. The update came via a podcast clip shared on X, in a post by Denny Segal.

In the video, Johnson gives a straightforward recap of the trip. He explains that the first stop was a remote village in Scotland, where the group stayed at a small hotel in a town with just a couple of pubs and a few local businesses. The post, captioned:

“Living abroad for the last couple years, @JimmieJohnson invited friends @CJMearsGang, @DaleJr, @mattkenseth and their wives to Europe for a wholesome trip… ‘The fact that we were all able to carve out that time […] it was some really special time together.’”

Johnson also mentioned that the quiet setting of Scotland gave them uninterrupted time to talk, laugh, and enjoy dinners together. Later on, they moved to London, which, in contrast, was much more lively. In his own words,

“It was great, we had so much fun. It’s tough to get together, everyone has kids and a busy life, plenty of business interests and the fact that we were all able to carve out that time.” (0:09 onwards)

He added, “It was a really special time together, I hope that we can get some more trips like that planned.”

Previously, in a Forbes Travel Guide interview, Jimmie Johnson explained that travel has always been a major part of his life. From racing in different countries to vacationing with his family, Johnson said,

“We just have a love of travel, a love of culture and a love of culinary experiences.”

This passion for travel isn’t a new development. During his full-time racing years, Johnson would often use the off-weekends to meet his family in Europe, squeezing in short visits between races. Now, with more freedom in his schedule, he’s making the most of his time abroad—exploring the U.K., frequenting the countryside, and continuing to travel with his wife and kids. Even at 49, Johnson hasn’t fully stepped away from racing. He now races part-time.

“Maybe you should have one” – Jimmie Johnson shares a lighthearted moment with McIlroy

In a more recent moment shared through an Instagram reel by neversettlepod, Jimmie Johnson shared an amusing exchange during a golf fundraiser with Rory McIlroy. Johnson admitted he felt out of his depth while playing the front nine with McIlroy, who’s one of golf’s biggest names.

By the third hole, Johnson had already taken a second tee shot—a casual move known in golf as a “breakfast ball.” That’s when McIlroy, half-jokingly, asked if Johnson drank beer. When Johnson said yes, McIlroy said,

“Maybe you should have one,” before following it up with, “Maybe you should have two.”

McIlroy is a five-time major winner and former World No. 1. Now with only two races on his 2025 calendar—the Daytona 500 (already raced) and the upcoming Coca-Cola 600 on May 26—Jimmie Johnson is racing less and living more.

