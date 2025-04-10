Jimmie Johnson recalls his experience of playing golf with Rory McIlroy

In a recent Instagram reel, stock car racing icon Jimmie Johnson shared a light-hearted moment that brought together two different sports - golf and racing. In the reel posted by neversettlepod, Johnson describes a casual but telling interaction he had while golfing with golf star Rory McIlroy.

Johnson recounted playing the front nine holes during a charity fundraiser with McIlroy. Johnson acknowledged he felt out of place and intimidated, especially as he hadn’t been golfing much then. On the third hole, after hitting a second tee shot, commonly called a “breakfast ball” in casual golf, McIlroy offered some unexpected advice. In a polite tone, he asked Johnson if he drank beer. When Johnson said yes, McIlroy suggested:

“Maybe you should have one.”

“Maybe you should have two,” before adding.

Rory McIlroy is one of golf’s biggest stars. A four-time major champion, he has spent over 100 weeks as the World No. 1. By age 25, he joined an exclusive group with Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as one of only three players to win four majors that young.

As for Jimmie Johnson, he has just two races on his 2025 schedule. He already raced in the Daytona 500 and is set to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 on May 26. Now 47, Johnson races part-time for Legacy Motor Club, a team he also co-owns.

“I trained like an animal”: Jimmie Johnson opens up on how his NASCAR image worked against him

In a recent episode of the Business of Sport podcast, Jimmie Johnson reflected on how his serious and polished approach in NASCAR may have limited his broader appeal. Despite matching the legendary Kyle Busch, Richard Petty, and Dale Earnhardt with seven Cup Series titles, Johnson felt his image had drawbacks.

“I took my job very seriously. I trained like an animal. Had a very polished, straightforward approach,” Johnson said (30:15 onwards).

He added that fans and media sometimes called him “vanilla” or “robotic” because he was respectful, measured, and avoided controversy.

“Even when I had to bite my tongue, and it was difficult,” he said, “I always took the high road.”

Johnson, however, said he wasn’t the type to chase media attention or stir drama, adding:

“Some people said I was too nice or I was too good. I just kind of smiled and kept going.”

Over his career, Jimmie Johnson won the NASCAR Cup Series championship seven times, five in a row from 2006 to 2010, and again in 2013 and 2016. He also won the All-Star Race four times (2003, 2006, 2012, 2013), the Daytona 500 twice (2006, 2013), and the Southern 500 in 2004 and 2012.

