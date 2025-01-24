Jimmie Johnson gives a powerful reply to NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal questioning the NASCAR champion’s Daytona decision

Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal was taken aback when he learned that Jimmie Johnson, a 49-year-old retired NASCAR champion, will compete in the 2025 Daytona 500. He recently made his thoughts known through a post on X.

Johnson has run the prestigious, crown-jewel race 22 times before, winning it in 2006 and 2013. His latest appearance in the race dates back to 2023 when he finished 31st. Reflecting on Johnson’s upcoming bid for the 2025 season, O'Neal wrote,

“Dang, @jimmiejohnson going for another Daytona?! 22 years not enough for you?”

Johnson has been known to race the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club entry part time in the NASCAR Cup Series. As such, it’s clear that the desire to race never subsided in the seven-time series champion who retired in 2020.

Trending

He replied to O'Neal, saying,

“You know it, @SHAQ? I've still got the drive. What about you, how's that jump shot these days?”

Expand Tweet

O'Neal retired back in 2011, the same year Johnson’s championship streak ended. Unlike Johnson, O'Neal never returned for a game after his retirement. Today, he is an analyst on ‘Inside the NBA’, an Emmy-winning studio show, which airs following every NBA game on TNT.

Meanwhile, Johnson will be joined by his longtime partner Carvana for the 67th running of the annual Daytona 500, scheduled to be held on February 16. Johnson will sport the Carvana colors in this year’s Coca-Cola 600 as well, which is scheduled for May 25.

“Always felt like home to me”- Jimmie Johnson remembers his career-first start at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Jimmie Johnson competed in 698 Cup Series races over 22 years, winning 83 of them. However, his race at Charlotte Motor Speedway during the fall of 2001 holds a special place in his heart because it was his first start in the series.

Johnson used to race the No. 48 car under the banner of Hendrick Motorsports at the time. Today, Alex Bowman drives the No. 48 machine for the championship-winning organization.

Remembering the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 7, 2021, where he finished 39th, the NASCAR Hall of Famer said,

“Charlotte Motor Speedway is where I made my first start in the NASCAR Cup Series, and it‘s always felt like home to me.”

"I‘m thrilled to be returning to competition in 2025. These two races hold a special place in my heart, and I‘ve always loved the energy and excitement that surrounds them. The Daytona 500 is a crown jewel of NASCAR — there‘s nothing like it," he added.

This year’s attempt at Charlotte will mark Jimmie Johnson’s 700th career start. Fans can witness the same on Amazon Prime on Sunday, May 25 (6 pm ET onwards). Radio updates will also be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback