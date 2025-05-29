Jimmie Johnson inks deal with top-tier global talent agency to accelerate influence beyond the racetrack

Days after making his 700th Cup start at this year’s Coca-Cola 600, Jimmie Johnson joined hands with William Morris Endeavor (WME) under the Hollywood mega-agency’s talent representation segment. With over 125 years of experience, WME helps artists, athletes, and brands grow their businesses.

Johnson is the majority owner of Legacy Motor Club, a two-car team that competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. The group currently fields the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE, driven by John Hunter Nemechek, and the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE, driven by Erik Jones. It also runs the No. 84 (driven by Johnson himself) on a limited basis.

Recently, journalist Adam Stern reflected on Jimmie Johnson’s newest partnership.

“JimmieJohnson has signed with Hollywood agency @WME to represent him and @LEGACYMotorClub in all areas, a move that should build his business empire off the track and could also help the team with sponsorship and other commercial efforts,” he tweeted.

Partnering with WME shows that Jimmie Johnson isn’t focused just on racing anymore. The seven-time Cup Series champion is building an empire that includes his media aspirations through Charlie Meatball Productions, which he owns, in addition to his endeavors in hotels and the real estate world.

Last year, Johnson was inducted into the prestigious NASCAR Hall of Fame alongside Chad Knaus and Donnie Allison. Throughout his long and illustrious career, the El Cajon native amassed 83 wins at 20 different racetracks. This includes multiple victories in all of NASCAR's crown jewel races.

Jimmie Johnson gives his take on Homestead-Miami hosting this year’s NASCAR championship finale

Jimmie Johnson is all for the NASCAR Cup Series taking its championship race from Phoenix Raceway to Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2025. He expressed his thoughts recently on the Rubbin' is Racing podcast.

“I think moving the championship race around is a good idea,” said Johnson as quoted by Newsweek. “Whenever you come to a new market and have such a moment taking place, you get a lot of interest and people want to come see it. So I think that's a good move."

It has been six years since NASCAR held the Championship 4 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and Johnson is happy about the change. After all, it’s at the 1.5-mile, oval-shaped intermediate speedway that he won his seven championships.

"I clearly am very biased for Homestead. I've had so much success down there and won all seven of my championships there,” he added.

Rumors suggest that NASCAR could hop on a rotational setup for its championship race in the years to come. Only time will tell if that’s going to happen. However, a little speculation doesn’t hurt. For now, all eyes are on Nashville Superspeedway.

