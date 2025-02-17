Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Petty reveal their 'GOAT' pizza toppings alongside Ryan Blaney and NASCAR drivers 

During the Daytona 500 race weekend, the NASCAR drivers revealed their greatest pizza toppings. While some picked pepperoni with pineapple, others, including NASCAR legend Kyle Petty, argued that pineapple didn't belong on pizzas.

In an Instagram post, chat.us.up caught up with the NASCAR drivers and asked them what their 'GOAT' pizza toppings were.

The drivers who chose pepperoni were Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suarez, John Hunter Nemechek Erik Jones, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ty Dillon, Todd Gilliland, and Chase Briscoe. Blaney argued pepperoni is the original pizza topping, saying:

"Pepperoni. It's like the OG, best topping ever."

The debate on whether pineapple belongs on pizzas was addressed. Bubba Wallace, Noah Gragson, and Jimmie Johnson had pineapple on their 'GOAT" pizza toppings list. Corey Lajoie, meanwhile, thought pineapple wasn't the greatest topping but argued it belonged on pizzas.

"I don't think pineapple's the greatest but I do think it belongs on pizza," said LaJoie, who entered the 2025 Daytona 500 as a part-time driver for Rick Ware Racing.

Kyle Petty strongly opposed pineapple as a pizza topping, saying:

"Not damn pineapple, I tell you that right now, okay? So you take that c**p off."

Notably, Justin Haley and seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty admitted not eating pizza. While Petty said he didn't like pizzas, Haley revealed he had not eaten the Italian dish in 15 years.

Other 'GOAT' pizza topping picks were buffalo chicken by Christopher Bell, banana peppers by John Hunter Nemechek, cheese by Carson Hocevar, basil by Zane Smith, Alfredo sauce by Chris Buescher, and barbeque chicken by Ryan Preece.

Below is the full interview at Daytona International Speedway:

After the race weekend, William Byron walked out as a back-to-back Daytona 500 champion. He escaped a late multi-car wreck at the front to put his No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro in a position to win the race.

Byron was trailed by four Toyota drivers, including Tyler Reddick, Jimmie Johnson, Chase Briscoe, and John Hunter Nemechek.

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson shared his thoughts on P3 in Daytona 500

Jimmie Johnson before the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway - Source: Imagn

Jimmie Johnson kicked off the 2025 season strong with a P3 finish in the prestigious Daytona 500 race. The seven-time NASCAR champion said he felt emotions he didn't expect to have as his team, Legacy Motor Club, also put on a show.

LMC drivers John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones clocked 200 laps and finished fifth and 12th, respectively. The Daytona 500 finishes are Johnson and Nemechek's career-best for the Toyota-affiliated team.

In a post-race interview, Jimmie Johnson told Fox Sports:

“This feels incredible. And I have emotions that I didn’t expect to have. I’ve never been in this position as an owner and it’s really opened up a different set of emotions and the pride that I have in this result, the pride that I have in this company. All that we’re trying to achieve and the journey we’re on." [via Skewcar on X]

Jimmie Johnson will return to racing in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25. The event, known as the longest race in NASCAR, will mark his 700th start in the premier series.

For now, NASCAR will prepare for the next race on the calendar at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 23.

