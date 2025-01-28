Jimmie Johnson-led LMC driver gives significant update on missing NASCAR Xfinity races in 2025

Jimmie Johnson co-owned Legacy Motor Club (LMC) driver John Hunter Nemechek, who won two Xfinity races last year, didn’t have any rides to compete in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season so far. Nemechek recently shed light on why he didn’t have any Xfinity Series races on his schedule in the 2025 season.

The 27-year-old Mooresville, North Carolina, native is preparing for his second full-time NASCAR Cup Series season with Jimmie Johnson-led LMC. Last year, he had an abysmal season at the Cup level but showed good results in second-tier series, earning wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway.

Speaking to FOX Sports’s Bob Pockrass, the #42 Toyota LMC driver admitted that while he sometimes wishes he could compete in Xfinity races, his primary focus is on the Cup Series, which remains his top priority this year.

Sharing his thoughts on missing NASCAR Xfinity races, Nemechek said:

“At times I definitely wish that I was running some Xfinity races, but at the same time, focusing on the Cup Series is priority number one for me. I feel that the Xfinity car, seat time is seat time in my opinion. When you're able to be in the seat, you're learning the racetrack, you're racing, you're putting yourself in different positions.”

Jimmie Johnson-led LMC driver has expressed disappointment over the lack of a ride in the 2025 Xfinity season, the series that boosted his confidence during a challenging Cup Series season last year.

“For last year, when we weren't great every weekend in the Cup car, it definitely kept my confidence up when I would run the Xfinity car knowing that I could go out there and run top three and win races. This year, it definitely stinks. As a race car driver, I love to race everything that I possibly can get in, but the primary focus is on the Cup car this year.”

John Hunter Nemechek, who has won 24 races in NASCAR’s lower series, later confirmed that he is open to opportunities to race in the Xfinity Series and Truck Series.

Jimmie Johnson is returning for the 2025 season as a part-time driver

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will make his return to the NASCAR Cup Series, running two races in 2025. He will drive the #84 Carvana for his team, LMC, in the season-opener Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Expressing his feelings on returning to 2025, Johnson said:

“I’m thrilled to be returning to competition in 2025. These two races hold a special place in my heart, and I’ve always loved the energy and excitement that surrounds them. The DAYTONA 500 is a crown jewel of NASCAR – there’s nothing like it. Charlotte Motor Speedway is where I made my first start in the NASCAR Cup Series, and it’s always felt like ‘home’ to me.”

Ahead of the 2025 NASCAR season, Jimmie Johnson has claimed majority ownership of his team, Legacy Motor Club.

