Jimmie Johnson marvels at emotional 700th start as Charlotte brings his NASCAR journey full circle

Jimmie Johnson looked back at the start of his career as he prepared for his 700th Cup Series start at Charlotte Motor Speedway later this season. He mentioned that he had lost count of his race starts after he missed the 2020 Brickyard 400 because of a false COVID-19 positive test.

Johnson's Cup Series career spans over two decades. Although he retired from full-time racing at the end of the 2020 season, he has been returning to race part-time with his co-owned Legacy Motor Club since 2023, and participates in the Daytona 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The latter was the track that he debuted on in 2001 for Hendrick Motorsports, where he spent the rest of his full-time career.

As a tribute to his debut venue, the 49-year-old will return to Charlotte Motor Speedway one again this season, piloting the #84 Toyota. This is also set to be a monumental achievement for him, as it would be his 700th Cup Series race. Returning to the track, he mentioned that he did not keep a close eye on his race entries after his streak broke because of a false COVID-19 test.

"It's funny is I have not kept a close eye on it and what what steered me off of that, that count was my unfortunate. False COVID Positive that I had in 2020 and I missed the Brickyard 400. And at that point in time, I really, I don't know, just scarred me in a way. I mean, there's nothing I can do about it."

Jimmie Johnson also participated in this year's Daytona 500, where his commendable drive in the #84 Toyota helped him get a P3 finish. He remained competitive throughout the length of the race and gained massive cheers from the fans.

Jimmie Johnson reveals what makes Charlotte monumental for him this year

Johnson mentioned that he realized it quite late that his first race was at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and it will also be the venue of his 700th race. The 49-year-old explained that this added more purpose to the grand event, as he has also experienced a different side of NASCAR after getting into the Hall of Fame.

"I'm like, dang, my first was at Charlotte and now my 700th will be at Charlotte," Jimmie Johnson added. "And so, you know, it's put a lot more weight on it. And I found that now, you know, my starts are far in few between. And the experience I had going into the Hall of Fame, I am now reflecting and savoring my career in these moments that I have to be back in the car and experience the stuff. So I'm really excited for Charlotte and very thankful that, you know, it's a big milestone event."

Jimmie Johnson is one of the most competitive drivers in NASCAR's long history. He is a seven-time Cup Series champion, tying the records alongside Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt, and it is a major milestone for him to step into his 700th career race in the series.

