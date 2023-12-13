Jimmie Johnson earlier declared that he will race in select NASCAR Cup Series races in 2024. The 7x NASCAR legend's complete schedule is yet to be announced, however, the Legacy Motor Club Co-owner announced his reunion with former Hendrick Motorsports legend Jason Burdett as his crew chief for the upcoming season.

Jason Burdett moves to Legacy after 9 seasons in the Xfinity Series with Dale Earnhardt Jr’s JR Motorsports. He worked with Xfinity legend Justin Allgaier, Brandon Jones, and Regan Smith during his time with the team.

Burnett is a popular name in the NASCAR industry. He played a vital role in Jeff Gordon's 2001 championship triumph with Hendrick Motorsports. It was also during his time at HMS that he first worked with Jimmie Johnson.

Jimmie Johnson was ecstatic to add Burdett to LMC full-time. In a press release, the NASCAR Hall of Famer stated:

"I have a very long history of working with Jason at Hendrick Motorsports – we spent a lot of time together throughout the years,”

He also mentioned,

"Jason is one of the nicest people I’ve ever met in the sport. He’s solid and he’s created an amazing ‘legacy’ for himself. I’ve always had a great working relationship with him, and I’m just genuinely excited he has joined the Club.”

He mentioned signing with Jimmie Johnson again after being a part of his maiden NASCAR win in 2002.

“I'm excited to join Legacy Motor Club and reunite with Jimmie. I was part of Jimmie’s team when it all began and witnessed his first win in 2002. I am amazed at the legacy Jimmie has created throughout the years, and I am honored to be a part of continuing that legacy with him,”

Moreover, Legacy Motor Club has also promoted Evan Bensch as the lead engineer. He previously worked in an engineering role for the number 43 car.

Jimmie Johnson reveals 3 of the multiple races he plans on competing next year

Jimmie Johnson delighted NASCAR fans with the news of his return next year. Subsequently, the Hall of Famer has also released a list of three races he'll drive in 2024.

Former Trackhouse Racing and Chip Ganassi sponsor AdventHealth will sponsor Johnson and Erik Jones for these three races. The 7x NASCAR Champion will sport AdventHealth colors at Texas, Charlotte Motor Speedway, and Kansas Speedway. Additionally, Erik Jones will also don these colors in the prestigious Daytona 500.

Terry Shaw, president and CEO of AdventHealth, said after the deal, (as reported by Forbes)

“We are thrilled to partner with Legacy Motor Club and drivers Erik Jones and Jimmie Johnson and are looking forward to a winning 2024 race season,”

AdventHealth has previously sponsored Ross Chastain for a combined total of 15 races in 2022 and 2023. It'll be interesting to see Johnson return to racing again with new sponsors and executives in the team.