Jimmie Johnson’s close friend Marty Smith pays poignant tribute to late HMS figure Jon Edwards

Jimmie Johnson's close friend and podcast co-host, Marty Smith, dedicated a social media post to the late Jon Edwards. Smith recalled moments with Edwards, including their heated conversations while working in the NASCAR ecosystem.

Smith is a veteran NASCAR journalist, while Edwards was a PR representative for Hendrick Motorsports. Edwards had been with HMS through the years, witnessing the Concord-based outfit win multiple championships with Johnson and Jeff Gordon.

Smith shared his message for Jon Edwards, 53, on Instagram ahead of the Bristol Motor Speedway race weekend.

"A friend for 25 years. The most passionate advocate for me as a writer. Consummate professional. We had heated run-ins, and two hours later shared a cold one and laughed like hell about it. I cannot believe he's gone. I'll miss you, friend," the NASCAR reporter wrote.

Marty Smith's Instagram story - Source: @martysmithespn on IG

Jon Edwards started working in the #24 HMS team of Jeff Gordon three decades ago. After Gordon retired, Edwards moved to the #5 team of Kyle Larson in 2021.

Marty Smith, meanwhile, started a podcast with seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson called Never Settle on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio this year. They talk about the ins and outs of NASCAR, including some of Johnson's greatest achievements in stock car racing.

In addition to the podcast, Johnson is one of the co-owners of Legacy Motor Club, a Toyota-affiliated team competing in the Cup Series. LMC (formerly Petty GMS Motorsports) fields full-time drivers John Hunter Nemechek (#42) and Erik Jones (#43).

Johnson is also a part-time driver for the team, with his latest entry coming in the Daytona 500. The #84 Toyota Camry driver finished third after capitalizing on a last-lap crash involving drivers like Denny Hamlin and Cole Custer.

"I have emotions that I didn't expect to have": Jimmie Johnson on strong Daytona 500 outing

Just when NASCAR fans thought Jimmie Johnson had experienced it all, the Californian opened up about new emotions felt in the 2025 Daytona 500. He was overwhelmed with a third-place finish in the Great American Race, his best result since becoming a part-time driver two years ago.

Speaking about the strong Daytona outing with Fox Sports pit reporter Jamie Little last February, the 49-year-old said (via Skewcar on X):

"This feels incredible. And I have emotions that I didn’t expect to have. I’ve never been in this position as an owner and it’s really opened up a different set of emotions and the pride that I have in this result, the pride that I have in this company. All that we’re trying to achieve and the journey we’re on."

During his glory days at Hendrick Motorsports, the then #48 Chevrolet pilot won the Daytona 500 twice (2006 and 2013). He won his championships in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, and 2016, tying the all-time record with NASCAR legends Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Jimmie Johnson retired from full-time competition in the 2020 season. He had a short stint in the IndyCar Series before taking the majority owner role at LMC.

