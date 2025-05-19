Jimmie Johnson’s LMC driver makes a startling admission after his first All-Star Race ticket

Jimmie Johnson's co-owned team's driver, John Hunter Nemechek, made headlines after securing a spot in the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race for the first time. After several underwhelming weeks for Legacy Motor Club, Nemechek’s run from eighth to second marked a turning point. With this performance, he gained his first All-Star ticket and gave the Toyota-aligned team a crucial morale boost.

When asked about entering his first All-Star Race, Nemechek responded candidly.

“Heck yeah. We have a shot to go win a million dollars,” he said.

The Legacy Motor Club driver stressed his team had struggled with long-run pace earlier in the weekend, with its strategic two-tire stop late in the race changed everything.

“I knew I couldn’t win from where I was at. We came and got two, and that helped us out,” he added.

Nemechek had not qualified directly for the main event and had to race his way in. In the 100-lap All-Star Open, he started outside the top five but surged in the final laps following a clutch call to change just two tires under caution. His #42 Family Dollar Toyota Camry XSE moved up six positions in the final segment, crossing the line just behind Carson Hocevar, who won the race and also advanced.

Meanwhile, Nemechek's teammate, Erik Jones, made a strong late push and finished fourth in the Open, just missing out on the transfer. Jones had been running mid-pack but charged forward in the last stint.

This result shows potential progress for Legacy Motor Club, the team that recently switched to Toyota from Chevrolet. The All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro, with a $1 million prize, is a marquee event on the calendar. Johnson has won the All-Star Race four times as a driver.

Jimmie Johnson teams up with Omologato for a racing milestone tribute

To mark a personal milestone in his NASCAR journey, Jimmie Johnson has partnered with motorsports watch brand Omologato for a limited-edition release of the JJ700 Chronograph. This exclusive watch commemorates Johnson’s upcoming 700th Cup Series start, set to take place during the Coca-Cola 600 in North Carolina.

The watch boasts a feature that sets it apart - it incorporates carbon fiber taken directly from one of Johnson’s race-used cars. According to Omologato’s official website, this element turns each watch into a piece of tangible racing history, enhancing its appeal for collectors and fans alike. The JJ700 isn’t just a design exercise, it is engineered with parts that have endured the track, adding authenticity and legacy to every unit produced.

Omologato’s founder, Shami Kalra, shared the importance of this partnership, saying via the company’s press release:

“I’ve always been fascinated by the close racing of NASCAR and how passionate fans are about it. To be involved with one of the biggest names in the Series is an absolute honour.”

Jimmie Johnson also expressed pride in the collaboration. He said in a press statement:

“This watch isn’t just a timepiece — it’s a celebration of LEGACY, speed, and a career milestone I’m proud to share with fans. I love this design and I’m grateful to Omologato for this opportunity.”

This watch launch also falls perfectly with Johnson’s continued presence in the sport. Though now a part-time driver and team co-owner, his achievements remain unmatched in the modern era, with seven Cup Series championships and 83 race wins to his name.

Fans and collectors who want to own a piece of Jimmie Johnson’s journey now have a rare opportunity. With the Coca-Cola 600 coming up, all eyes will be on Johnson as he hits the track for his 700th start.

