Jimmie Johnson’s LMC file a lawsuit against Rick Ware Racing for backing out of 2026 charter sale

Legacy Motor Club, a NASCAR Cup Series team co-owned by Jimmie Johnson, has filed a lawsuit against Rick Ware Racing over charter sales. As per NASCAR Insider Jordan Bianchi, RWR is backing out of a signed deal to sell one of its charters to LMC.

After Jimmie Johnson retired from NASCAR and the IndyCar Series, the seven-time Cup champion joined Legacy Motor Club (formerly Petty GMS Motorsports) as a team co-owner in 2022. LMC is looking to expand to three chartered cars by 2026, but the plan could take some time amid the lawsuit.

Jordan Bianchi announced the dispute between Legacy Motor Club and Rick Ware Racing over a charter deal on his X account.

"NEWS: Legacy Motor Club has filed a lawsuit against Rick Ware Racing, claiming RWR is trying to back out of a signed agreement to sell one of its charters. Story to follow shortly," Bianchi wrote.

According to court documents (via Courthouse News Service), Jimmie Johnson's Cup team sued Rick Ware Racing in a Charlotte court on Tuesday for allegedly backing out of the charter deal. RWR owns two charters, one with the team itself and the other leased to RFK Racing.

"Despite having a binding deal in place, RWR wants to back out," the court documents read.

"It has told Legacy that it will not, under any circumstances, close the parties' transaction. Legacy has tried to talk sense into RWR, to no avail. Legacy's patience has run out. It now brings this suit to enforce its rights and hold RWR to its deal."

NASCAR only allows 36 charters in a 40-car field per season. A charter guarantees entries to all races and grants massive payouts. Starting from the 2025 season, each team can only own a maximum of three charters. However, teams that had four cars before the implementation of the new limit are not required to downsize.

LMC currently has two chartered cars fielding John Hunter Nemechek in the No. 42 Toyota Camry and Erik Jones in the No. 43 Toyota. Jimmie Johnson also drives for the team in the No. 84 car on a part-time basis.

Jimmie Johnson approves of his former team's tribute paint scheme at Darlington

While waiting for new developments on the lawsuit, NASCAR is arriving at Darlington Raceway this weekend. Jimmie Johnson's former team, Hendrick Motorsports, will run a throwback paint scheme on Alex Bowman's No. 48 Chevrolet, commemorating its Darlington win in 2012.

The 2012 Bojangles' Southern 500 witnessed Johnson leading 134 of 368 laps to win the race. Notably, the triumph gave HMS its 200th victory in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Speaking about the throwback paint scheme, Jimmie Johnson wrote on X:

"I approve!"

The Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway will take place on April 6 from 3:00 p.m. ET.

