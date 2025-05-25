Jimmie Johnson was seen wearing a helmet gifted to him by NFL star Tom Brady. He then flew from Indianapolis Motor Speedway to Charlotte Motor Speedway for a historic 700th Cup Series start.

Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, teamed up for a high-profile pre-race event at the 2025 Indianapolis 500. JJ drove the ceremonial Fastest Seat in Sports two-seated IndyCar with Brady as his passenger.

This was part of the opening festivities for the historic crown jewel race in motorsports. Johnson then traveled to the Charlotte Motor Speedway, where he is set to make his 700th career Cup Series start.

Before he set his sights on Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600, Jimmie Johnson was seen wearing a helmet gifted to him by the iconic NFL figure. He posted a video of him wearing the helmet before he entered a private jet to Charlotte and captioned his post on X:

"Off to Charlotte! LET’S GO!"

Jimmie Johnson is widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history. He currently competes part-time in the Cup Series driving for his own team, Legacy Motor Club in the #84 car.

Johnson’s career is highlighted by his seven NASCAR Cup Series titles, including his unprecedented run between 2006 and 2010 where he won five consecutive titles for Hendrick Motorsports.

Over his 699 Cup Series starts, he has won 83 Cup Series races, including victories at Daytona 500, Brickyard 400, Coca-Cola 600, and Southern 500.

Jimmie Johnson finds “so much in common” with Tom Brady

Jimmie Johnson spoke about his growing friendship with NFL legend Tom Brady as they teamed up for pre-race festivities at the 2025 Indy 500. Johnson expressed admiration for Brady, noting that they have much in common, particularly in their efforts to transition their athletic achievements into successful business ventures.

The motorsports legend highlighted the strong synergy in their conversations, emphasizing how both are navigating life after peak athletic careers and seeking new challenges. He said (via Jeff Gluck on X):

"It is great to finally connect and hang out. What a stellar guy. We've had a few opportunities to connect, just been trying to build a relationship, and we have so much in common in what we are trying to do in this next phase of life. It's wild how many synergies and conversations we have had around how we take our athletic prowess and try and convert that into some business sense."

Tom Brady, meanwhile, continues to expand his business interests, recently opening the fifth CardVault sports collectibles store in East Hampton.

Johnson, on his part, is preparing for another milestone in his racing career: his 700th NASCAR Cup Series start at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the same venue where he debuted in 2001.

