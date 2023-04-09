JJ Yeley discusses Denny Hamlin’s apology after last week’s contact at Richmond

After coming together on the track last weekend, JJ Yeley and Denny Hamlin seem to be headed to Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday with a clear mind. Both Yeley and Hamlin came a little too close to each other last weekend during the NASCAR Cup Series' visit to Richmond Raceway in Virginia.

Denny Hamlin was seen driving into the back of JJ Yeley's car seemingly on purpose during the Toyota Owners 400, spinning the #15 Ford Mustang driver. The #11 Toyota Camry TRD driver later went onto clear the air and accept that he made a misjudgement while racing the Rick Ware Racing driver.

Hamlin went onto apologize to JJ Yeley on his podcast, Actions Detrimental, as well as publicly announced that the latter should expect an apology from him. Yeley spoke about his conversation with the #11 Toyota driver in an interview ahead of the qualifying heats at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend. He said:

"He sent me a text, I did not get a call from Denny (Hamlin). I guess being in our forties I expected a little bit more out of him, especially being teammates, but he apologized, I'll take it for what it's worth. That's the past, we're here in Bristol (Motor Speedway) we're going to move on to the next race and it's not my concern any more."

Denny Hamlin on skipping owner's meeting with NASCAR earlier this week

The driver of the #11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing as well as co-owner of 23XI Racing, Denny Hamlin, recently revealed his reasons for skipping the NASCAR owner's meeting scheduled earlier this week. In what has been a rather public affair, Hamlin spoke about how the meetings haven't been able to fulfill their purpose, and said:

"We at 23XI (Racing) made our own decision to really try to focus on the bigger issues at hand. I've been part of these meetings now for a couple years and those quarterly meetings, they're so different from what they can or should be. So, we chose to save ourselves some time."

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin on the team owners skipping the team owners council meeting this week: ⁦ @NASCARONFOX Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin on the team owners skipping the team owners council meeting this week: ⁦@NASCARONFOX⁩ https://t.co/sHT60sLzIy

Meanwhile, NASCAR drivers are preparing to go head first into racing on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway as rains on Friday led to all track activities being suspended. This caused drivers to have no practice, with the format heading straight into the qualifying heats on Saturday, followed by the race on Sunday.

Poll : 0 votes