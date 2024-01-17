JJ Yeley parts ways with Rick Ware Racing ahead of 2024 NASCAR Cup season in favor of full-time Xfinity Series drive

NASCAR Cup Series driver JJ Yeley is not going to be a part of Rick Ware Racing in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Yeley has competed on part-time basis in RWR in the last two seasons and is now hoping for a full-time competitive Xfinity Series season with an aim to challenge for occasional top-10 results.

Yeley joined RWR in the 2022 Cup season for 18 Truck races. In his debut race with the team at Richmond Raceway, driving the #15 Ford he finished P33.

Last week in Tulas for the Chili Bowl Nationals, the 47-year-old driver spoke with Sportsnaut about his 2024 plans.

JJ Yeley expressed a perspective on his racing career, highlighting that personal fulfillment and accomplishment are not solely dependent on being a Cup Series driver. He expressed a desire to go to the race track, compete, and feel competitive regardless of the racing series whether its Cup or Xfinity Series.

“I don’t have to be a Cup Series driver to make myself feel good or accomplished or anything. I just want to go to the race track, compete and feel competitive and get the most out of whatever the equipment is,” Yeley said as reported by Sportsnaut.

He also said:

“If that’s a solid top-10, I want to be in that position. To be more competitive has a price tag. I want to be in that position more but you have to have the resources and money and it’s very tough because there is so much money being spent in money sports right now.”

JJ Yeley only managed to secure one top-10 result, which came at the second trip of the Atlanta race in 2023. It was his first top-10 finish in the series since the 2013 season.

“I can make a difference and be competitive at” – JJ Yeley

The Phoenix, Arizona native later provides insight into his decision-making process regarding racing series and the importance of the competitive landscape.

JJ Yeley pointed out that in certain series, particularly those less aero-dependent than the Cup Series, there is room to compensate for less advanced equipment, leveraging his expertise to make a difference.

“You can make up for the equipment more in that series, aero wise in ways that you just can’t in the Cup Series with how aero dependent they are. There are going to be tracks that with my experience, I really feel like I can make a difference and be competitive at. At this stage of my career, I wouldn’t do it unless I felt that way,” Yeley said.

It will be interesting to see which series and team Yeley will compete in during the 2024 NASCAR season.